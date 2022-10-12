ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules New York State concealed carry gun laws will remain in effect amid appeal

By Hailie Higgins, James Battaglia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling which restricted some aspects of the law.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1. It strengthens requirements for permits, expands the list of prohibited locations for concealed carry, requires individuals to seek consent before concealed carrying on privately-owned property, enhances storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain purchases, and requires a background check before ammunition can be bought.

In an October 6 ruling, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby out of Syracuse determined some of the law’s restrictions went too far. He specifically named the law’s requirement that permit applicants disclose social media information as potentially unconstitutional, and questioned the reasoning behind some of the locations where guns are banned under the law.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state would push back against the ruling on October 7 . Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to restore the law in its entirety on October 10 .

The law will now remain in effect until a three-judge panel issues a decision on the motion.

“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” James said in a statement issued Wednesday. “My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”

