Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 6 | Peacock and Williamson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're onto Week 6 in the NFL as we have a big week headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's explosive playoff game. Some other big matchups in Week 6 include Bengals-Saints, Ravens-Giants, Cardinals-Seahawks and...
NFL・
WLTX.com
PJ Walker to start for Panthers against Rams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday. Sunday will be Walker's third career start, all with the Panthers. Wilks also said Baker Mayfield could be available as Walker's backup, depending on the results of an MRI scheduled for Friday. If he can't go, the team will likely sign Jacob Eason from the practice squad.
Lakers to waive Shaquille Harrison, Nate Pierre-Louis and Jay Huff
With the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason schedule complete, they can now get down to the business of preparing for their regular season opener, which is Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors. One task for every NBA team at this point of the year is making final cuts and trimming...
Comments / 0