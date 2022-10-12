ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WLTX.com

'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 6 | Peacock and Williamson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're onto Week 6 in the NFL as we have a big week headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's explosive playoff game. Some other big matchups in Week 6 include Bengals-Saints, Ravens-Giants, Cardinals-Seahawks and...
NFL
WLTX.com

PJ Walker to start for Panthers against Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday. Sunday will be Walker's third career start, all with the Panthers. Wilks also said Baker Mayfield could be available as Walker's backup, depending on the results of an MRI scheduled for Friday. If he can't go, the team will likely sign Jacob Eason from the practice squad.
CHARLOTTE, NC

