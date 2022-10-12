ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 15-16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The 8th annual James W. Foley Freedom Run is happening in Rochester and other communities across the country on Saturday. The event is meant to celebrate the courage...
Where is the best corn maze in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. The fall is such a great time of year, particularly in New Hampshire, which knows how to do fall better than anyone, right? And a fun way for the whole family to celebrate the season is with a walk through a corn maze!
A Look at Notable Deaths in New Hampshire Last Week

Every week, staff at InDepthNH.org looks at the websites of more than 75 funeral homes in New Hampshire and choose some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people featured here passed away during the previous week and are chosen at random. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to Bev Stoddart at bstoddart9@gmail.com.
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
Rain ends in New Hampshire; flood watch canceled

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The strong system that moved through New Hampshire early Friday with heavy rain is exiting the area. Lingering showers in eastern areas will be over in the next couple hours. A flood watch had been in effect for most of New Hampshire but was dropped in...
Video: Fall sunshine in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a wet Friday, the weekend is looking pleasant with plenty of sun. Temperatures should stay seasonably mild through Sunday. A system will bring some rain to New Hampshire early in the week, before cooler air settles back in by Wednesday. Patchy valley fog should dissipate...
COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in New Hampshire highest in 8 months

MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19-positive hospitalizations are at their highest in eight months, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 13 fewer people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals. Of...
Student Injured After Falling Down New Hampshire Mountain on Class Field Trip

According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.
