Prescott, OR

The Oregonian

TriMet starts to close routes for President Biden’s Portland visit

TriMet has issued the following service alerts as the city prepares for President Joe Biden’s visit Friday and Saturday to Portland. Go to trimet.org/alerts for updates. -- Beginning 12 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, no service southbound from SW 5th & Washington to SW 5th & Columbia due to security for the presidential visit. And no service northbound from SW 6th & Jefferson to SW 6th & Harvey Milk.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

State investigating West Linn waterline measure after resident's complaint

The secretary of state's office is looking into complaint against West Linn's issuance of bond measureIn another wrinkle to a chaotic election season for the city of West Linn, the Oregon Secretary of State's office is investigating the city's issuance of a waterline bond measure on the November ballot. The measure asks West Linn voters if the city should issue up to $17.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund the replacement of three city waterlines running along I-205 bridges. The city's water pipes run beneath the Abernethy Bridge, West A Street Bridge and Sunset Avenue Bridge and...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek

President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
