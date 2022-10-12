Read full article on original website
Related
Portland Business Alliance to members: Reject ballot measure to change city government, back rival reforms next year
Portland’s largest and most influential business organization on Saturday urged its members to reject a ballot measure to dramatically reshape the city’s form of government and encouraged them to donate to the proposal’s leading opponents. The ask came in an 1,800-word letter from the business group’s president,...
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
Most Portland voters peg City Council as ‘very ineffective’ in new Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Eighty-five percent of Portland voters peg the City Council as ineffective, including 59% who say it’s ‘very ineffective,’ as concerns over homelessness and crime continue to fuel pessimism about the direction of the city and those tapped to lead it, a new Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows. Just 9%...
Near record share of Portlanders believe city on wrong track, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows
Nearly three-fourths of Portland voters believe their city is on the wrong track, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Only 13% of Portland voters said the city is headed in the right direction, according to the poll of 600 people conducted by DHM Research from Oct. 5 through Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TriMet starts to close routes for President Biden’s Portland visit
TriMet has issued the following service alerts as the city prepares for President Joe Biden’s visit Friday and Saturday to Portland. Go to trimet.org/alerts for updates. -- Beginning 12 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, no service southbound from SW 5th & Washington to SW 5th & Columbia due to security for the presidential visit. And no service northbound from SW 6th & Jefferson to SW 6th & Harvey Milk.
State investigating West Linn waterline measure after resident's complaint
The secretary of state's office is looking into complaint against West Linn's issuance of bond measureIn another wrinkle to a chaotic election season for the city of West Linn, the Oregon Secretary of State's office is investigating the city's issuance of a waterline bond measure on the November ballot. The measure asks West Linn voters if the city should issue up to $17.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund the replacement of three city waterlines running along I-205 bridges. The city's water pipes run beneath the Abernethy Bridge, West A Street Bridge and Sunset Avenue Bridge and...
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
Homelessness is the most important issue for Portland-area voters, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
Homelessness outpaces all other policy concerns for Portland area voters heading into the fall election, with 94% calling it a “very big problem,” according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. It dwarfs concerns over drug abuse and violent crime, the next two biggest issues voters identified,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
Feds call Hoover gang a ‘virus of violence,’ while defense lawyers discredit cooperating witnesses as ‘liars, robbers and killers’
A federal prosecutor likened Portland’s Hoover gang to a contagious germ as the government wrapped up its final arguments in a five-week racketeering trial before jury deliberations began Friday. “The Hoovers are like a virus -- not like Covid, a cold or the flu, they’re a virus of violence,”...
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek
President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
KXL
Portland Police Involved In Shooting Blocks Away From President Biden’s Hotel
Portland, Ore. — Portland Police say officers shot a person Friday night at Southwest 12th Ave. and Southwest Jefferson Street in Downtown Portland. No word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led up to the shooting. Several streets in the area are closed as detectives investigate.
Watch President Biden give his Portland speech on lowering costs for Americans: Video
President Joe Biden is in Portland, and his only public appearance of his two-day visit is his midday speech at East Portland Community Center about his administration’s efforts to reduce prescription drug costs and other ways he’s trying to tame the cost of living. Here’s how to watch...
q13fox.com
Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. According...
KGW
New bodycam video shows when woman fires at Gladstone officers
Officials said Yvette Garcia asked officers to check on her dogs before she was booked into jail. At her home, she broke free, grabbed a gun and opened fire.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0