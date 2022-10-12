Read full article on original website
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
Before landing, the SpaceX Dragon Freedom will be visible in parts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri starting at about 2:45 p.m. central.
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
Missouri election official talks impact of new voter ID law
The requirements to register to vote in Missouri haven't changed, but the ID requirements to vote on election day have changed.
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
KMBC.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Editorial: Drivers beware as deer rutting season begins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oh, deer. Metal mangled and airbags deployed. Check out the damage done when an SUV hit a deer crossing Highway 69 in Overland Park. Luckily, the driver was OK. But that isn't always the case. Nationally, 200 people die every year from vehicle collisions with...
Silver Alert canceled; KCMO woman found safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City woman who was last seen Friday night.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
KMBC.com
A clear and chilly Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria
A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Five developments to watch in downtown Kansas City
Development is prevalent in ever corner of Kansas City, from the Crossroads Arts District to the long-ignored Berkley Riverfront.
