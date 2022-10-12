ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
KMBC.com

A clear and chilly Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria

A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
