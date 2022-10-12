Read full article on original website
Related
Maize n Brew
Michigan rushes for over 400 yards in blowout of Penn State
The narrative that the Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten anybody is now moot. On Saturday, the Maize and blue went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House. They’d end the day with a lopsided win that could have been even worse for the visitors.
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Penn State
It’s gameday, and one of Michigan’s biggest tests of the season is here. The No. 4 Wolverines are set to take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, with kickoff set for (big) noon. As expected, it’s the closest spread of the year for the...
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
Maize n Brew
Week 7 Game Thread: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
Today’s top-10 showdown against Penn State will set the tone for the rest of the season. If Michigan wins, its destiny is in its own hands. If the Wolverines come up short, then Michigan is at the mercy of chance for a shot at retaining its Big Ten crown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Penn State takeaways
No. 5 Michigan improved to 7-0 on the season after beating No. 10 Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Here are key takeaways from the game. Michigan had an astounding 418 yards on the ground against the No. 5 rushing defense in the nation. It was an impressive showing and then some from the entire operation. Blake Corum rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Edwards went for 166 yards and two scores, and J.J. McCarthy chipped in with 57 to power the attack.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the 41-17 blowout over Penn State
Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game. Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:
Maize n Brew
Michigan ‘ready’ for Michigan State, already shifting focus to Spartans
“There’s no entitlement to the guys, zero,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said about his Michigan team after beating Penn State 41-17. It was a huge win for the team, but Harbaugh made it clear his team doesn’t get a big head and all into that “deep, dark, lonely trap”.
Maize n Brew
Against Penn State, Corum and Edwards showed lightning can strike twice
With the Michigan Wolverines coming off one of the most noteworthy running back duos in program history, much was made entering the season about the 2022 rushing attack. Would it again be a two headed monster? Would Blake Corum take on a premier back role?. As seen Saturday against Penn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines beat Penn State 41-17 in front of a maize out crowd at The Big House. The game was close for a bit, but the Wolverines made key second-half adjustments and showed the nation they’re a much better team than the Nittany Lions. In this podcast we...
Maize n Brew
Michigan unveils uniforms for Maize Out vs. Penn State
The biggest matchup for the Michigan Wolverines so far this season is almost here, and while the crowd will be decked out in Maize, the players on the field will be decked out in blue. Personally, I love the all-blue look for Michigan. It’s clean, and for a big game...
Maize n Brew
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan Preview: Plenty on the line in a classic Big Ten clash
The criticisms are probably fair. The schedule up to this point is not exactly spectacular, the defense has dominated (but against weak offenses), and it feels a little early to crown this a legitimate playoff contender. While the offense is better than last year — in large part thanks to impressive running back play — this weekend will be the first legitimate test.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines return home to a Maize Out this weekend after a successful two-game road trip, taking on a Penn State team ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. The two programs enter this game undefeated, but haven’t been challenged by great competition this season. That all changes for both teams this weekend at the Big House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maize n Brew
Discussion: What can a win against Penn State tell us about Michigan and its title hopes?
The time has come for the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines to prove they are legit, as they face off against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. This is the biggest game so far this season for both teams and it’s safe to say there is a lot on the line.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup of unbeaten teams kicks off at noon.
Maize n Brew
Poll Results: Overwhelming majority of Michigan fans prefer the Maize Out game to kickoff at night
Much has been made about the Michigan Wolverines’ Maize Out game this year being a noon kickoff. Some fans are okay with it, but most would prefer it be a primetime start. In our SB Nation Reacts survey conducted this week, a whopping 80% of Michigan fans would rather have the Maize Out game kick off under the lights of the Big House.
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Penn State this weekend
It’s a top-10matchup this weekend with the Michigan Wolverines hosting Penn State in what should be easily the best stadium atmosphere of the season. Halfway through the season already, we have a good idea of what each team will look like and who the key players are that will decide the game. Here are a few Michigan players to watch this weekend.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Penn State game
The biggest game of the year for the Michigan Wolverines also gets the biggest recruiting list of the year we’ve had so far. There’s only one official visitor now after four-star linebacker Arion Carter canceled his trip, but there are a ton of quality 2024 and 2025 prospects and there are likely to be more additions that pop up on the sidelines on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Penn State: TV schedule, game time, streaming info and more for Week 7
We are through the midway point of the college football regular season and we are getting to some juicy interconference matchups. That starts Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top-10. This will be a matchup that will shake up the Big Ten moving forward.
Maize n Brew
We’ll find out what J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s passing offense is made of vs. Penn State
No. 5 Michigan (6-0) ranks 29th in total offense and will be facing a team in No. 10 Penn State (5-0) that ranks 38th in total defense. It feels like an even matchup at just about every position heading into the tilt, but will that be the reality once the dust settles?
WGAL
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
Comments / 0