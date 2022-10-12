ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan rushes for over 400 yards in blowout of Penn State

The narrative that the Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten anybody is now moot. On Saturday, the Maize and blue went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House. They’d end the day with a lopsided win that could have been even worse for the visitors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Penn State

It’s gameday, and one of Michigan’s biggest tests of the season is here. The No. 4 Wolverines are set to take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, with kickoff set for (big) noon. As expected, it’s the closest spread of the year for the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Week 7 Game Thread: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

Today’s top-10 showdown against Penn State will set the tone for the rest of the season. If Michigan wins, its destiny is in its own hands. If the Wolverines come up short, then Michigan is at the mercy of chance for a shot at retaining its Big Ten crown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State College, PA
Football
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Penn State takeaways

No. 5 Michigan improved to 7-0 on the season after beating No. 10 Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Here are key takeaways from the game. Michigan had an astounding 418 yards on the ground against the No. 5 rushing defense in the nation. It was an impressive showing and then some from the entire operation. Blake Corum rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Edwards went for 166 yards and two scores, and J.J. McCarthy chipped in with 57 to power the attack.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from the 41-17 blowout over Penn State

Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game. Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Maize#American Football#The Big House#Apple Spotify
Maize n Brew

Michigan unveils uniforms for Maize Out vs. Penn State

The biggest matchup for the Michigan Wolverines so far this season is almost here, and while the crowd will be decked out in Maize, the players on the field will be decked out in blue. Personally, I love the all-blue look for Michigan. It’s clean, and for a big game...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan Preview: Plenty on the line in a classic Big Ten clash

The criticisms are probably fair. The schedule up to this point is not exactly spectacular, the defense has dominated (but against weak offenses), and it feels a little early to crown this a legitimate playoff contender. While the offense is better than last year — in large part thanks to impressive running back play — this weekend will be the first legitimate test.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines return home to a Maize Out this weekend after a successful two-game road trip, taking on a Penn State team ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. The two programs enter this game undefeated, but haven’t been challenged by great competition this season. That all changes for both teams this weekend at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Penn State this weekend

It’s a top-10matchup this weekend with the Michigan Wolverines hosting Penn State in what should be easily the best stadium atmosphere of the season. Halfway through the season already, we have a good idea of what each team will look like and who the key players are that will decide the game. Here are a few Michigan players to watch this weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Penn State game

The biggest game of the year for the Michigan Wolverines also gets the biggest recruiting list of the year we’ve had so far. There’s only one official visitor now after four-star linebacker Arion Carter canceled his trip, but there are a ton of quality 2024 and 2025 prospects and there are likely to be more additions that pop up on the sidelines on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy