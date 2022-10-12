No. 5 Michigan improved to 7-0 on the season after beating No. 10 Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Here are key takeaways from the game. Michigan had an astounding 418 yards on the ground against the No. 5 rushing defense in the nation. It was an impressive showing and then some from the entire operation. Blake Corum rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Edwards went for 166 yards and two scores, and J.J. McCarthy chipped in with 57 to power the attack.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO