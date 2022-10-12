Read full article on original website
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
BBC
Lakes comic art festival wants to 'change the world'
A comic festival that attracts internationally-renowned artists has declared it wants to "use comics to change the world". The Lakes International Comic Arts Festival in Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, includes exhibitions, live drawing, workshops and a comic market. Director Julie Tait said comics had "immense power to challenge our perceptions and opinions".
It's hygge season: How to embrace the Danish lifestyle of rest and coziness
This story is adapted from Life Kit's weekly newsletter, which is sent out to your email inbox every Friday. Subscribe here. For me, autumn is synonymous with hygge — the Danish concept often translated as a sort of coziness. The cooler weather makes me want to snuggle up with a good book or watch a movie marathon under a blanket on the couch. And the fall leaves beckon me to take a break, go outside — and relish in the crunchtastic joy of stepping on them.
myscience.org
’When AI produces amazing pictures, is it really art?’ - TUM
Prof. Diepold on improvisation, creativity and Artificial Intelligence. "When AI produces amazing pictures, is it really art?" On October 23, 2022, an improv theater evening entitled "Improvisation und Computer" will take place in the Theodor Fischer lecture hall. Admission is free for employees and students of TUM. In addition to the members of the Fastfood Theater, Klaus Diepold, Professor for Data Processing, will also take to the stage. In this interview he talks about whether or not Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be creative and how improvisation is connected to engineering sciences.
Mediawan Kids & Family’s Somewhere Animation to Produce ‘Chefclub Adventures’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Mediawan Kids & Family’s animation label Somewhere Animation is set to produce its first show, “Chefclub Adventures,” a colorful comedy series set in the world of cooking. The Paris-based company, which is dedicated to 2D animation, is partnering up with the popular brand and studio Chefclub to create the series. Founded in 2016 by three brothers, Chefclub runs an online digital cooking channel and website drawing 2.5 billion views each month worldwide, including 390 million views each month in France and one billion in the U.S., according to Mediawan. The family-owned business, whose mantra is to introduce young audiences to...
The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse
Immerse is a revolutionary community-based VR language learning platform for individuals of all abilities to learn and practice new languages without the barriers of crossing borders, reading overwhelming textbooks, or downloading trivial apps. The Metaverse Insider. The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse...
Magnolia student’s artwork featured in calendar
LUMBERTON — A member of the Magnolia Elementary School’s third-grade class has been recognized statewide for his artwork.
Melanated Campout Is Immersing People of Color in Nature With Vibrant Camping Events (Exclusive)
Five years ago, if you told electrical engineer Shunte' McClellan that she would wind up not only falling in love with camping, but also founding a camping collective for people of color — now called Melanated Campout — she wouldn't have believed you. But a few years back,...
YOGA・
ABC 4
Tune into your witchy side with tarot
Kate Wilhite joined the show to share their art and new tarot creation. Hand painted with watercolor, Kate freehands every piece. A 78 card deck for divination and self reflection, this deck is filled with beautiful colors, paintings, and original artforms. This deck, titled the Queer Revolution Tarrot Deck, explores LGBTQ+ identity. Wilhite talked about how everyone can relate to the masculinity and femininity in the deck, exploring their own identity and finding parts of themselves within both masculine and feminine cards.
technode.global
Metahuman MonoC conjures AI creativity & surrealist vision for landmark debut at the Hong Kong Digital Art Fair
MonoC, Hong Kong’s first a surrealist metahuman artist, will inject her daring data-led and dream-like vision into Digital Art Fair 2022. As a reflection of her growing importance in a world rapidly embracing adventures in augmented reality, she is one of key featured artists at this year’s Xperience edition of the fair, which will be staged at Asia Standard Tower in Central from 20 October to 6 November, according to a statement.
Alice In The Village to Launch New Anime Store in Mystic, CT
Whether on your streaming services, social media feeds, or even the t-shirt of that kid standing in line in front of you, you can't hide from the growing phenomenon that is anime! And regardless of if you are a longtime fan, a complete newbie, or just someone interested in learning more, you will be happy to know that a brand new anime store is coming to Olde Mistick Village in Mystic, CT!
