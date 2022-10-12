Read full article on original website
Nine-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting. Mississippi teen arrested for reportedly giving stolen firearm to another child to play with.
A 9-year-old child died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by another 9-year-old child who was reportedly playing with a gun outside a Mississippi apartment complex. Police have arrested Tristan Kimes, 18, who reportedly gave the gun to the child to play with at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive in Jackson. .
Mississippi 9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the child as Lily Bracey. Jackson Public Schools officials said Bracey was...
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on Hickory Drive in Jackson Thursday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times. The name of the man has not been released. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager taken into custody for having a stolen vehicle admitted to also shooting a man in September. According to Jackson police, Zybralin Johnson, 17, was arrested on October 12 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. While in custody, Johnson admitted to a shooting...
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child both died after she was shot in Jackson. According to police, Aaliyah Parker, 25, who was 12 weeks pregnant, was shot in the head on Sunday, October 9, on Cox Street. An emergency C-section was performed to try to...
Pedestrian hit and killed walking across I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. They said the person was walking along I-55 near High Street when they were hit around 6 a.m. Friday by a gray Chevy Impala. The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, then drove off the...
Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Jackson sees seven homicides over five days
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a spate of homicides that began late last week and continued through Monday. On Thursday, Oct. 6, police responded to a shooting at Fernwood and Alamo. Leonarda White Jr., 22, had been walking home when a black Honda approached and an occupant of the vehicle shot him multiple times. White was transported to UMMC hospital and succumbed the following day to his injuries. Police have no suspects or motive, according to a press release received Wednesday, Oct. 12, by WLBT.
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
JPD car hit by bullet while parked at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city police cruiser was struck by a bullet Tuesday night. The officer was leaving a gas station parking lot at Woodrow Wilson and Bailey when he heard a bullet strike the vehicle. He was uninjured and police don’t believe he had been deliberately targeted....
Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on […]
Early rush-hour rollover occurs on I-220 in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland. The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.
Man charged in several Jackson crimes, including shooting that killed 27-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — A judge denied bond for a man who the Jackson Police Department said went on a violent crime spree that lasted less than 12 hours, leaving one woman dead and another person with gunshot wounds. Robert Anderson, 37, is charged with armed robbery, business burglary, murder,...
Teen charged in Vicksburg car theft held with $300,000 bond
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K […]
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
