Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind Tractor Supply Company, the Sioux City, Iowa-based company said.

Bomgaars announced in a news release Wednesday that it has acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home, based in Moberly, Missouri. The acquisition was part of a larger mega-deal approved Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission for Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company to take over Orscheln Farm and Home , which has 167 stores in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.

To mitigate anti-trust concerns, the commission required many of the Orscheln locations to be bought by a third-party participant. Missouri-based farm retailer Buchheit bought another dozen Orscheln stores, leaving Tractor Supply to acquire 81 Orscheln locations, according to the Sioux City Journal .

Tractor Supply spent $297 million in the deal. Bomgaars, which is privately held, did not disclose what it paid for the Orscheln stores.

The deal brings Bomgaars’ total number of locations to 180 in 15 states throughout the central United States while adding 1,400 new employees. Bomgaars also will acquire Orscheln’s 330,000-square-foot distribution center in Moberly, Missouri, next year.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.