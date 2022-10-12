ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

DFWChild

Sensory Friendly Halloween Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

Bright lights, talking to strangers, the costumes and staying up late are popular traditions of those who celebrate Halloween—all of which can be overwhelming and scary for kids with differences and disabilities. To help make sure your child feels comfortable and safe this season, we’ve compiled a few sensory-friendly Halloween parties hosted by local nonprofits and therapy centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way

According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs. Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born. Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

October Events at The Shops at Clearfork

The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth are offering some fun and charitable events this month in honor of the fall season. Here is a sampling of activities on the menu:. The Lone Star Family Farm in Stephenville is bringing the farm to the city with the Lone Star “Agventures” pumpkin patch at The Shops at Clearfork.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 Events

You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are truly unique and change up every year.Larry Lease. Philip and Shannon Durst take Halloween to heart. For the last 12 years, they have decorated their front yard for Halloween. Shannon does the leg work, researching at the beginning of the year. You won't find the normal Halloween-inspired decorations: ghouls and goblins. Their decorations are very unique and change every year. Phil says the more crosses the more work for him.
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Nonprofit Organizes Shopping Spree for 1,700 Children

Kids Matter International is organizing a shopping spree for over 1,000 North Texas children at Kohl’s department stores in Southlake and Arlington this November. Kids Matter International seeks to improve the quality of life of children living in lower-income homes. Since its inception in 2006, the Southlake-based nonprofit has impacted over 16,000 children by providing goods and services such as clothing, food, educational programs, and school supplies.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
uta.edu

A new treatment for a deadly condition

A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Mobile food pantry event held at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank to offer some much-needed help to dozens of families in need. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted its Center Table Fall Harvest Drive-Thru event Thursday. The event was prepared to help 500 families with...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tarrant County couples can now get a marriage license from home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Now you can apply for a marriage license in Tarrant County without ever leaving home. The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will begin offering remote marriage licenses on Monday. Anyone can apply, but the option is being offered especially for active members of the military and...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mom Warns About New Fentanyl Pills

New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are reportedly on the streets of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, likely contributing to the nationwide increase in deaths from the fatal drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning local parents about the drug, alongside a mother from McKinney who lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.
FORT WORTH, TX

