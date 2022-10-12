Read full article on original website
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sensory Friendly Halloween Events in Dallas-Fort Worth
Bright lights, talking to strangers, the costumes and staying up late are popular traditions of those who celebrate Halloween—all of which can be overwhelming and scary for kids with differences and disabilities. To help make sure your child feels comfortable and safe this season, we’ve compiled a few sensory-friendly Halloween parties hosted by local nonprofits and therapy centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way
According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs. Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born. Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta...
October Events at The Shops at Clearfork
The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth are offering some fun and charitable events this month in honor of the fall season. Here is a sampling of activities on the menu:. The Lone Star Family Farm in Stephenville is bringing the farm to the city with the Lone Star “Agventures” pumpkin patch at The Shops at Clearfork.
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 Events
You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are truly unique and change up every year.Larry Lease. Philip and Shannon Durst take Halloween to heart. For the last 12 years, they have decorated their front yard for Halloween. Shannon does the leg work, researching at the beginning of the year. You won't find the normal Halloween-inspired decorations: ghouls and goblins. Their decorations are very unique and change every year. Phil says the more crosses the more work for him.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
Local Nonprofit Organizes Shopping Spree for 1,700 Children
Kids Matter International is organizing a shopping spree for over 1,000 North Texas children at Kohl’s department stores in Southlake and Arlington this November. Kids Matter International seeks to improve the quality of life of children living in lower-income homes. Since its inception in 2006, the Southlake-based nonprofit has impacted over 16,000 children by providing goods and services such as clothing, food, educational programs, and school supplies.
A new treatment for a deadly condition
A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
Mobile food pantry event held at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank to offer some much-needed help to dozens of families in need. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted its Center Table Fall Harvest Drive-Thru event Thursday. The event was prepared to help 500 families with...
'I saw my uncle get shot': Dallas ISD students share the impact of gun violence on young people
DALLAS - "How many people here know someone killed by gun violence?" Hands went up across the auditorium at Pinkston High School in Dallas during a youth town hall on gun violence on Thursday. Students from Pinkston and Sunset high schools took part in the town hall developed by the...
Gun Goes Off in Cafeteria After Student Brings it Into Dallas Elementary School
After a gun was accidentally fired inside a Dallas ISD elementary school cafeteria Thursday morning, parents tell NBC 5 they have questions about how long it took the district to notify them of the incident. According to the Dallas ISD, a student brought a gun into the cafeteria at John...
Gun 'accidentally' discharges inside elementary school, Dallas ISD says
DALLAS — An investigation is underway at a Dallas ISD school after a child reportedly brought a gun to campus and it went off inside the building early Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas ISD confirmed to WFAA that a gun accidentally went off inside John W Carpenter Elementary School...
Tarrant County couples can now get a marriage license from home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Now you can apply for a marriage license in Tarrant County without ever leaving home. The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will begin offering remote marriage licenses on Monday. Anyone can apply, but the option is being offered especially for active members of the military and...
Local Mom Warns About New Fentanyl Pills
New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are reportedly on the streets of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, likely contributing to the nationwide increase in deaths from the fatal drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning local parents about the drug, alongside a mother from McKinney who lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Fort Worth Leaders Launch Community Reform Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Fort Worth leaders are launching a new initiative focused on community reform as an effort to reduce violent crime in the city’s south side. About two dozen community members gathered at the New Mount Rose Baptist Church on Thursday in a meeting called by Pastor Kyev Tatum. The meeting...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
