Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Features in Nike's 'What Are You Working On?' Series
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is the latest Nike athlete to receive a spotlight interview.
NFL・
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
Comments / 0