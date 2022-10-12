ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to Sandy Hook families, FBI agent

By Jenn Brink
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The jury has determined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a total of $965 million to the relatives of eight victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent for spreading the lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place.

Families detail ongoing harassment from Sandy Hook deniers

The lawsuit accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass shooting to build his audience and make millions of dollars.

The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.

The trial began on Sept. 13 and the jury began to deliberate on Oct. 6. On the third full day of deliberations, the six-person jury reached a verdict.

What the jury decided

In November 2021, the judge found Jones and Free Speech Systems liable for damages by default after Jones failed to cooperate with court rules on sharing evidence.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages. Jurors also decided whether Jones should pay punitive damages. The judge will decide the amounts later.

Here is the breakdown of what the jury decided each plaintiff should receive in total compensatory damages:

  • Robert “Robbie” Parker , father of 6-year-old Emilie Parker: $120 million
  • William Aldenberg, FBI agent and first responder: $90 million
  • Ian Hockley, father of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley: $81.6 million
  • Erica Lafferty, daughter of school principal Dawn Hochsprung: $76 million
  • Nicole Hockley, mother of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley: $73.6 million
  • Jillian Soto-Marino, sister of teacher Victoria Soto: $68.8 million
  • Carlee Soto-Parisi, sister of teacher Victoria Soto: $66 million
  • Mark Barden, father of 7-year-old Daniel Barden: $57.6 million
  • Carlos Matthew Soto, brother of teacher Victoria Soto: $57.6 million
  • David Wheeler, father of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler: $55 million
  • Francine Wheeler, mother of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler: $54 million
  • Jennifer Hensel, for the estate of Jeremy Richman and the father who died by suicide of 6-year-old Avielle Richman: $52 million
  • Donna Soto, mother of teacher Victoria Soto: $48 million
  • William Sherlach , husband of 56-year-old school psychologist Mary Sherlach: $36 million
  • Jacqueline Barden, mother of 7-year-old Daniel Barden: $28.8 million
  Robbie Parker, parent of Emilie, who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, speaks with the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in their favor in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Erica Lafferty, daughter of Sandy Hook Principal Dawn Hochsprung, speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was one of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben, one of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting, speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Bill Sherlach, husband of Mary, one of the Sandy Hook School shooting victims, speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Attorney Chris Mattie speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    The lawyers representing the families of the victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary speak to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Standing with the plaintiffs, attorney Josh Koskoff speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Norm Pattis, the attorney of Infowars founder Alex Jones, speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against his client, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Plaintiff William Sherlach, left, hugs attorney Josh Koskoff while plaintiff Nicole Hockley hugs attorney Chris Mattei following the jury verdict and reading of monetary damages in the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    Plaintiffs Robbie Parker, left, and Nicole Hockley hug following the reading of the jury awards for damages in the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    Plaintiffs Nicole Hockley, left, and Erica Lafferty hug following the jury verdict and reading of monetary damages in the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    Plaintiff Francine Wheeler wipes a tear as her jury award is read with her fellow plaintiffs in the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    Erica Lafferty, daughter of deceased Sandy Hook Elementary school principal Dawn Hochsprung, listens to a replay of recorded testimony from fellow plaintiff Bill Sherlach played for the jury during the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    Plaintiff Robbie Parker drops his head in his hands and fellow plaintiffs William Sherlach, left, and Francine Wheeler lend emotional support as the jury verdict awards are read in the Alex Jones defamation trial at Superior Court, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Reaction to the jury’s decision

Robbie Parker, who lost his 6-year-old daughter, said outside the Connecticut court that he was proud that “we were able to accomplish this, just to simply tell the truth.”

“And it shouldn’t be this hard, and it shouldn’t be this scary,” he added, his voice breaking.

Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people mailed rape threats to her house.

“I wish that after today, I can just be a daughter grieving my mother and stop worrying about the conspiracy theorists,” Lafferty said outside court. But she predicted that Jones’ “hate, lies, and conspiracy theories will follow both me and my family through the rest of our days.”

To plaintiff William Sherlach, who lost his wife in the shooting, the verdict “shows that the internet is not the wild, wild West and that your actions have consequences.”

Nicole Hockley, the mother of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley, said she felt “gratitude” toward the jury “for hearing us” and listening.

“This is sending the right message that people are good and that good does prevail,” she added. “Thank you for restoring my faith in people like that”

Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the families of Sandy Hook victims, praised the “historic verdict.”

“For over a month in this courthouse, this jury bore witness to Alex Jones’ 10-year attack on the families standing behind me. An attack that made him very rich, an attack that exploited the fears and resentments of his audience, an attack that targeted these families with the lie that they were frauds,” Mattei said.

Alex Jones testifies in Waterbury trial over Sandy Hook lies

Norm Pattis, the defense attorney for Jones, said he intends to appeal the jury’s decision.

“We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the court’s evidentiary rulings,” Pattis said. “In more than 200 trials in the course of my career, I have never seen a trial like this.”

What’s next?

It is unclear how much of the verdicts Jones can afford to pay.

In April, a Texas jury awarded Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis, nearly $50 million in damages.

During the trial in Texas, he testified he couldn’t afford any judgment over $2 million. Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas around the end of the year, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

