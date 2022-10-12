ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

By Sarah Donaldson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453wOs_0iWMTzUv00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( WCMH ) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has suffered from a “steep decline in demand for PC processors,” or computer chips, according to Bloomberg. The central Ohio plant will eventually manufacture chips.

Choking, sexual assault at school listed in lawsuit against Bloom-Carroll athletic director

Bloomberg reported the number of layoffs could be “in the thousands.” Intel is scheduled to share its third-quarter earnings in just over two weeks, on Oct. 27 after the stock market closes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uIEN_0iWMTzUv00
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger greets attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the tech company’s fabrication plant in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

In July, the company reduced its full-year revenue guidance. CEO Pat Gelsinger cited economic challenges and the company’s “own execution issues” as reasons for a difficult second quarter, according to a press release.

The company declined comment on Bloomberg’s reporting as of Wednesday afternoon, and an Intel spokesperson told NBC4 the company couldn’t comment on Bloomberg’s report or how potential layoffs might affect Ohio. About 40 roles are listed in Ohio on the company’s job board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Bread trailing activity charge on your card? Here’s the Ohio connection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple customers with a specific credit card have questions about a certain charge greeting them in October, and it has ties to a central Ohio company. Google Trends showed a large spike on Thursday morning of people that searched for answers about “Bread trailing activity” in Columbus. Customers commenting on YouTube […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
New Albany, OH
Business
City
Albany, OH
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohioans favor Trump, DeSantis for president in 2024 over Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Most Ohioans would rather see Florida’s governor in the Oval Office than President Joe Biden, a poll from WDTN, Emerson College and The Hill suggests. In a hypothetical matchup between Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, most respondents, or 49.1%, said they would vote for DeSantis, a Republican, according to the poll […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security.  For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Lay Off#Bloomberg News#Bloom Carroll
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
american-rails.com

Ohio State Limited

The Ohio State Limited was New York Central's premier, long-distance train serving New York and Cincinnati. It joined the timetable during the 1920s and eventually boasted all-streamlined status offering a range of accommodations. Unfortunately, the NYC did not offer such a direct route as rival Pennsylvania between New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLWT 5

Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Five things to watch as Warnock, Walker debate in Georgia

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican rival, Herschel Walker, are set to meet for the first — and only — time on the debate stage Friday in Savannah with fewer than four weeks to go before Election Day. The race in Georgia has emerged as one of the most, if not the most, competitive […]
GEORGIA STATE
american-rails.com

Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy