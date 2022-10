There’s no way around it: public Wi-Fi is a convenient service, no matter what the risks may be. When you’re on the go and are in need of connecting to the internet, a reliable public Wi-fi setting can often save the day. You can use it to find directions when you’re lost or check your work email to make sure you’re prepared for that meeting. However, this useful service can also come at a price if you aren’t careful: it’s very easy for hackers to gain access to your device and data when you’re connected to a network that isn’t secure.

