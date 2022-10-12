ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 9 Come Out on Disney+?

By Brett White
 3 days ago
The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale is almost here, and we’re really hoping things turn out okay for Jen. When last we saw her, she was being held at gunpoint by a bunch of armored cops — cops totally ignoring the fact that She-Hulk was clearly just targeted by a terrorist hate group of whiny man-babies in front of a hundred witnesses. Come on, She-Hulk justifiably smashed! And all that happened after our girl hooked up with f’ing Daredevil, one of the hottest men in the entire MCU. She-Hulk can’t catch a break.

Hopefully Jennifer’s luck will change in the finale episode and the Hulk King and his minions will be taught a lesson or thirty. So, how much longer do you have to wait to see how this season of She-Hulk wraps up? And when will we see more of She-Hulk in the MCU? Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk’s final episode on Disney+.

What is the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 release date?

She-Hulk’s season finale premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, October 13.

What time does the She-Hulk finale come out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wraps up its run with a final episode, which will premiere on Thursday at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+. And remember: with this being a season finale, you know there’s gonna be big, big surprises. Beware spoilers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xJOw_0iWMTpff00
Photo: Disney+

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be released at once?

Well, there’s just one ep left so… just one episode of She-Hulk will be released this week. That’s how it’s been all season long, so you knew that already.

When will She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 come out on Disney+?

With She-Hulk’s finale dropping next, we gotta wonder when or where we will see Jennifer Walters next. As is usually the case with these Disney+ Marvel shows, a second season has not been confirmed yet, nor do we know when Tatiana Maslany will suit up on the big screen — or even if she ever will. Just saying that considering how important a character She-Hulk is and how flawlessly she was adapted, odds are we’ll see her again.

When will new episodes of She-Hulk come out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases one more new episodes on Thursday. She-Hulk’s release schedule looks like:

  • Episode 9: Thursday, October 13, 2022

How do I get Disney Plus?

Disney+ is available for $7.99/month, $79.99/year, or as part of The Disney Bundle for $13.99/month (or $19.99 for the Hulu with No Ads service). Unfortunately, there’s no longer a free trial for the service.

Stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+

