COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)-South Carolina has cemented itself as a top golf destination in recent years and state leaders gathered in Columbia on Wednesday to recognize the industry’s “robust” impact on the Palmetto State’s economy. According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT), golf had a $3.3 billion impact on the state’s […]

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO