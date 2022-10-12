ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Strong winds, heavy rain heading towards Lansing area

By Andrew Birkle, Blake Harms
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Showers with a history of producing strong winds will move into lower Michigan this afternoon.

A special weather statement is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for areas along and west of US-127. The statement warns of the potential for wind gusts up to 55 mph, along with a potential brief and weak tornado.

Several instances of damaging winds and possible tornado touchdowns were reported as the line moved through Wisconsin.

While the tornado threat in Michigan is lower, a chance remains of a brief spin-up.

StormTracker 6 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the situation.

