PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck was wedged under a train bridge in Pierre. Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO