hubcityradio.com
Windy conditions in central South Dakota this week
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today. Pierre’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mph today.
hubcityradio.com
State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo held Wednesday in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- There was a roadeo in Pierre Wednesday afternoon, but this one involved snowplow drivers, plows and orange construction zone markers rather than cowboys, cowgirls, horses and bulls. Jason Humphrey is a Pierre Region Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. He says the State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo...
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck was wedged under a train bridge in Pierre. Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.
voiceofalexandria.com
Pierre church's new cross replaces a loss, provides 'hope'
On Monday, Pierre’s First United Methodist Church made good on a congregational goal to replace its lit cross when the building received a newly constructed cross mounted on the bell tower, serving as an invitation to the community. It’s been eight years since a lit cross stood high over...
gowatertown.net
Pierre Police discover counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The Pierre Police Department recently discovered counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone in the area. The pills have potentially fatal side effects. According to the police report, authorities did not know these pills were in the Pierre until they responded to an unknown medical incident on Monday. Officers found the person...
