Kingsport, TN

wcyb.com

Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Virginia High School to have single-use restroom

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Ribbon cut on new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around Southwest Virginia Friday, making a stop in Mendota. He helped cut the ribbon on the Gorge Trestles; a portion of the Mendota Trail that has now been extended. This completed restoration of 5 trestles on the Mendota end of the...
MENDOTA, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU raises awareness for the importance of health screenings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, East Tennessee State University is raising awareness about the importance of health screenings regardless of income. Uninsured patients may qualify for financial help through the Tennessee Department of Health for breast and cervical exams. Surgery professor Natalie...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Local woman honored by the Girl Scouts for outstanding leadership

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local woman is honored by the Girl Scouts for outstanding leadership with ethical values. The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians honored Nikki Niswonger during the Trefoil Society luncheon in Johnson city, Thursday. Organizers say Niswonger has served the community in multiple roles and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Fire destroys travel trailer in Clintwood, no injuries reported

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A fire destroyed a travel trailer Wednesday, according to the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway at around 1:40 p.m. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
CLINTWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance following Kentucky flooding is October 28

The deadline to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance following devastating flooding in Kentucky is October 28. Flood survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can apply for assistance. FEMA assistance for individuals impacted by the July floods can...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcyb.com

4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne

NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
NICKELSVILLE, VA

