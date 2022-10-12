Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
wcyb.com
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
wcyb.com
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
wcyb.com
Ribbon cut on new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around Southwest Virginia Friday, making a stop in Mendota. He helped cut the ribbon on the Gorge Trestles; a portion of the Mendota Trail that has now been extended. This completed restoration of 5 trestles on the Mendota end of the...
wcyb.com
ETSU raises awareness for the importance of health screenings
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, East Tennessee State University is raising awareness about the importance of health screenings regardless of income. Uninsured patients may qualify for financial help through the Tennessee Department of Health for breast and cervical exams. Surgery professor Natalie...
wcyb.com
Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
wcyb.com
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia Drug Court helping give graduates a second chance
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Helping Southwest Virginians overcome addictions and substance abuse, that's the goal of the Washington County, Virginia Drug Court. It's a four-phase program for high-risk criminal offenders. "It means everything to me. It has done so much for me. It has helped me with everything," said...
wcyb.com
Local woman honored by the Girl Scouts for outstanding leadership
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local woman is honored by the Girl Scouts for outstanding leadership with ethical values. The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians honored Nikki Niswonger during the Trefoil Society luncheon in Johnson city, Thursday. Organizers say Niswonger has served the community in multiple roles and...
wcyb.com
Fire destroys travel trailer in Clintwood, no injuries reported
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A fire destroyed a travel trailer Wednesday, according to the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway at around 1:40 p.m. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
wcyb.com
Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance following Kentucky flooding is October 28
The deadline to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance following devastating flooding in Kentucky is October 28. Flood survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can apply for assistance. FEMA assistance for individuals impacted by the July floods can...
wcyb.com
4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
wcyb.com
WCSO: Greeneville man arrested after stealing property from job site
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says, a Greeneville man was arrested after items were stolen from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, Thursday. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, workers at the job site witnessed a man drive into the...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
wcyb.com
Customers still waiting for help from gas company after alleged diesel fuel mix-up
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — At the end of September, the Shell gas station at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and 71 in Lebanon, Virginia, allegedly put diesel fuel into its regular gasoline pumps. If worst comes to worst, I guess we're all going to have to get together...
wcyb.com
Amos looking to help Tennessee High grad Tickle find 'extra gear'
(WCYB) — ETSU head coach Jake Amos says one of his top priorities is recruiting the best golfers in Tennessee to Johnson City. Amos didn't need to go far to accomplish that when it comes to Jack Tickle. Tickle, a Tennessee High grad, is one of the most respected...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne
NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
