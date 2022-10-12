Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 22: Angela Wagner’s interrogation is played for the jury as her brother testifies against her
WAVERLY, Ohio — On the 22nd day of George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County, his mother’s interrogation was played before the jury, as his uncle — Angela Wagner’s brother — took the stand against the family. The two-hour-long interrogation took place in Montana...
Pike County murder trial: Recorded interview with Angela played for jury
During trial Thursday, the jury heard a recording of the first interview between investigators and Angela Wagner, and her half-brother's thoughts on the Wagner family dynamics.
Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 23: Angela Wagner’s mother, co-defendant testifies against family to spare her own freedom
WAVERLY, Ohio — In the final day of the fourth week of trial for George Wagner IV, his grandmother took the stand against him. Jurors heard from several witnesses on Friday as the state continues to present their case against Wagner for more than two dozen charges, including eight counts of murder. Prosecutors allege Wagner and his mother, father, and brother killed the Rhoden family in 2016 over a child custody dispute.
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
sharkattackonline.com
Guy Killed For Plotting To Kill A Woman
Tres Genco, pleaded guilty in the district court of Cincinnati for threatening to kill people. Tres Genco was plotting to kill a woman at Ohio University and pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. “Unfortunately hate crimes still are a reality in our society,” says Mr.Moore....
WLWT 5
Day 21 of George Wagner's murder trial included testimony about cryptic text messages
WAVERLY, Ohio — Prosecutors used cell tower maps and text messages Wednesday to plant seeds of a conspiracy in the minds of jurors hearing the case against accused killer George Wagner. "At this point they're suspects," BCI Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer said. "The Wagners now have become suspects in...
Accused killer’s mother heard discussing Rhoden murders in new audio recordings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Jurors in the murder trial of George Wagner IV listened to unreleased audio evidence in court Thursday of Wagner’s mother being questioned by investigators a year after the Rhoden family killings. The jury heard two hours of audio of Wagner IV’s mother, Angela Wagner, in an interview with Bureau of Criminal […]
Fox 19
Here’s who Wagners called day of Pike County massacre
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jurors heard testimony Wednesday about cell phone calls made on April 21-22, 2016 by the suspects charged in the Pike County massacre. Those two days are when the killings began and when all eight victims’ bodies...
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
meigsindypress.com
Leib Charged with Aggravated Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – Proceedings are continuing through the process of the case against a man for his alleged actions in the death of Dwayne Qualls. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on October 3, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was charged in Meigs County Court with Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony. According to the language of the specific charge, Leib is alleged to “have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls on September 30, 2022.”
Highland County community hasn't had a single mail delivery in four months
Highland County community gets no mail deliveries for months after post office fire. Residents of Lynchburg have had to drive to another town to pick up their mail.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Vehicle Hits Deer while Transporting Prisoner
ROSS – A Inmate is claiming minor injuries after a Ross County vehicle hit a deer while transporting a prisoner. According to Ross County reports on 10/13/22 around 8:20 am the Ross County unit was traveling Westbound on SR 335 in Pike county when a deer ran out into the roadway and the unit was not able to stop or avoid the animal and struck it.
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
myfox28columbus.com
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
