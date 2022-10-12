ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 23: Angela Wagner’s mother, co-defendant testifies against family to spare her own freedom

WAVERLY, Ohio — In the final day of the fourth week of trial for George Wagner IV, his grandmother took the stand against him. Jurors heard from several witnesses on Friday as the state continues to present their case against Wagner for more than two dozen charges, including eight counts of murder. Prosecutors allege Wagner and his mother, father, and brother killed the Rhoden family in 2016 over a child custody dispute.
WAVERLY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
City
Waverly, OH
State
Montana State
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
sharkattackonline.com

Guy Killed For Plotting To Kill A Woman

Tres Genco, pleaded guilty in the district court of Cincinnati for threatening to kill people. Tres Genco was plotting to kill a woman at Ohio University and pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. “Unfortunately hate crimes still are a reality in our society,” says Mr.Moore....
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wagner Family#Wagners
Fox 19

Here’s who Wagners called day of Pike County massacre

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jurors heard testimony Wednesday about cell phone calls made on April 21-22, 2016 by the suspects charged in the Pike County massacre. Those two days are when the killings began and when all eight victims’ bodies...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
meigsindypress.com

Leib Charged with Aggravated Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Proceedings are continuing through the process of the case against a man for his alleged actions in the death of Dwayne Qualls. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on October 3, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was charged in Meigs County Court with Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony. According to the language of the specific charge, Leib is alleged to “have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls on September 30, 2022.”
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Vehicle Hits Deer while Transporting Prisoner

ROSS – A Inmate is claiming minor injuries after a Ross County vehicle hit a deer while transporting a prisoner. According to Ross County reports on 10/13/22 around 8:20 am the Ross County unit was traveling Westbound on SR 335 in Pike county when a deer ran out into the roadway and the unit was not able to stop or avoid the animal and struck it.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy