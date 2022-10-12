TSTA President Molina calls Gov. Abbott's teacher earnings vows, "pie in the sky promises"

Read full article on original website
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
Texas Attorney General's Office launches 'Friday Night Lights Against Opioids' program
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state leaders have rolled out a new pilot program in the hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Texas schools. Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” pilot program to help stop opioids from spreading in Texas communities. The campaign will target young people, especially student-athletes.
Texas Reads: Jar of Pennies
If you're a true crime fan, then this next book is for you. Jar of Pennies is about a series of murders in a small east Texas town, and how a local reporter gets caught up in the investigation. Here to tell us more is author John Yearwood. First ten...
REWARD: Escaped prison inmate considered armed, dangerous, added to Texas Most Wanted List
AUSTIN - An escaped prison inmate has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added Brandon Wayne Hogan to the list and are asking citizens to be on the lookout. Hogan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 170...
Health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
Authorities find missing teen in Nebraska with deceased female in the trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have identified a missing teen, Tyler Roenz, after a chase that left made him crash the vehicle he was driving. The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that the vehicle was located in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Police chased after the vehicle until Tyler crashed. Tyler sustained...
