ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TSTA President Molina calls Gov. Abbott's teacher earnings vows, "pie in the sky promises"

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Texas Attorney General's Office launches 'Friday Night Lights Against Opioids' program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state leaders have rolled out a new pilot program in the hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Texas schools. Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” pilot program to help stop opioids from spreading in Texas communities. The campaign will target young people, especially student-athletes.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas Reads: Jar of Pennies

If you're a true crime fan, then this next book is for you. Jar of Pennies is about a series of murders in a small east Texas town, and how a local reporter gets caught up in the investigation. Here to tell us more is author John Yearwood. First ten...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
news4sanantonio.com

Health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
CEDAR CITY, UT
news4sanantonio.com

Authorities find missing teen in Nebraska with deceased female in the trunk

HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have identified a missing teen, Tyler Roenz, after a chase that left made him crash the vehicle he was driving. The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that the vehicle was located in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Police chased after the vehicle until Tyler crashed. Tyler sustained...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy