Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
Ribbon cut on new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around Southwest Virginia Friday, making a stop in Mendota. He helped cut the ribbon on the Gorge Trestles; a portion of the Mendota Trail that has now been extended. This completed restoration of 5 trestles on the Mendota end of the...
The Tri-Cities Pet-Expo coming up in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Coming up at the end of October, it's the Tri-Cities Pet-Expo. It's happening at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport, the last Saturday and Sunday in October, and will benefit animal shelters in the area. It'll feature costume contests with prize money along with guest...
Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
ETSU raises awareness for the importance of health screenings
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, East Tennessee State University is raising awareness about the importance of health screenings regardless of income. Uninsured patients may qualify for financial help through the Tennessee Department of Health for breast and cervical exams. Surgery professor Natalie...
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
Washington County, Virginia Drug Court helping give graduates a second chance
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Helping Southwest Virginians overcome addictions and substance abuse, that's the goal of the Washington County, Virginia Drug Court. It's a four-phase program for high-risk criminal offenders. "It means everything to me. It has done so much for me. It has helped me with everything," said...
Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
Fire destroys travel trailer in Clintwood, no injuries reported
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A fire destroyed a travel trailer Wednesday, according to the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway at around 1:40 p.m. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne
NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
Customers still waiting for help from gas company after alleged diesel fuel mix-up
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — At the end of September, the Shell gas station at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and 71 in Lebanon, Virginia, allegedly put diesel fuel into its regular gasoline pumps. If worst comes to worst, I guess we're all going to have to get together...
4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
WCSO: Greeneville man arrested after stealing property from job site
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says, a Greeneville man was arrested after items were stolen from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, Thursday. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, workers at the job site witnessed a man drive into the...
