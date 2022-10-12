Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
financefeeds.com
Wedbush becomes largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade
“The combination of Wedbush’s expertise and competencies, combined with Velocity’s unique foreign exchange, derivatives and global multi-asset distribution platform will provide more opportunities and products to deliver on Velocity’s client first model.”. Wedbush Financial Services has become the largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade after a significant...
financefeeds.com
Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry
The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
financefeeds.com
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Ripple signs European payment providers Lemonway and Xbaht
Paris-based payment provider Lemonway and Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht are onboarding RippleNet to tap its increasingly popular blockchain solution for cross-border payments and settlement. Lemonway has adopted the RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes. As the first ODL...
financefeeds.com
B2Trader Now Offers 100×100 Order Book with Up to 100 Currency Pairs
B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. With this version, we have increased the number of pairs accommodated to 100 while still maintaining the same order book depth. If you’re a trader, this upgrade will enable you to place larger orders and have a more smooth trading experience in general. If you are a broker, you will be able to offer your clients a more sophisticated trading platform that can handle larger trade sizes. By making this improvement, B2Broker is again demonstrating its commitment to providing the best possible service to all its customers.
financefeeds.com
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
financefeeds.com
FalconX enhances risk and execution capabilities in new institutional platform, FalconX 360
“Institutions just lost over $2B with the largest deleveraging in the crypto market we’ve ever seen, and investors are hungry for a solution to mitigate risk and properly balance their portfolio to protect their positions and their clients’ interests.”. Institutional digital assets platform FalconX has launched an investment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Trading 212 profit increases six-fold to £71 million
A boom in retail trading helped Trading 212 earn handsome fees from its clients’ trades, resulting in an 8 percent jump in revenue of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Per its filing with the UK companies house, the FCA-regulated broker said revenue from online trading jumped to...
financefeeds.com
FX volume at Exness takes step back in September
Exness, a multi-regulated foreign exchange and CFD platform, has released its monthly trading statistics for September 2022, which saw its turnover slightly down on a month-over-month basis. Activity on Exness’ platforms dropped last month to $2.74 trillion, which is lower on a monthly basis by -2.5 percent from a record...
financefeeds.com
Swissquote launches Ethereum staking feature with 5.2% APY
Swissquote has introduced a staking service for Ethereum (ETH) — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ether holdings just for depositing and holding the second largest cryptocurrency on the platform.
financefeeds.com
HFM launches new mobile trading app in times of change within FX industry
“Our global audience, many of them are mobile-first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application.”. CySEC-regulated FX and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new...
financefeeds.com
ThinkMarkets appoints Alexander Kolchev as CTO
Melbourne-based broker, ThinkMarkets has promoted Alexander Kolchev as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A former DXC Technology’s exec, Kolchev will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of ThinkMarkets’ products and services. As its chief technology officer, he will play a key role in the management and development of the group’s technological capabilities. His appointment also comes after several similar roles at other venues over the course of a career spanning ten years.
financefeeds.com
Is the US Stock market heading towards a disaster?
September’s CPI figures came in worse than expected, taking the US stock market on a rollercoaster ride. NAGA’s market analyst, Michalis Efthymiou thinks about it. NAGA’s market analysts have been speaking about the level of inflation and its effect on the stock market since the very beginning of summer 2022. Another set of CPI and Core CPI figures have been made public and what they’ve shown us is that inflation is not showing signs of slowdown. The situation does not seem to be any better and interest rate hikes don’t really seem to be working. So what does this mean for the US equities market?
financefeeds.com
EOS Network reveals liquidity reward and security schemes, Recover+ and Yield+
The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, has announced a new roadmap for the EOS community. The EOS ecosystem is undergoing some significant changes, said Yves La Rose, the executive director and founder, while speaking about two new initiatives dubbed Recover+ and Yield+.
financefeeds.com
Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions
California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
financefeeds.com
e-CNY transactions in China hit $14 billion so far in 2022
China had more than 360 million e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – transactions, with a total volume topping 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) as of October 10, People Bank of China (PBoC) said on its official WeChat. A total of 5.6 million commercial outlets across...
financefeeds.com
ASIC secured $229.9 million in civil penalties and 33 convictions during 2021-22 FY
“Looking ahead, our Corporate Plan flags our near-and-medium-term priorities to focus on areas of increasing risk of consumer harm, including greenwashing claims and crypto investment scams. It also sets out our sharpened focus on the superannuation industry and our international work supporting consistency in standards of climate change and sustainability reporting by corporations.”
financefeeds.com
CME Group hires ex-CFTC General Counsel Jonathan Marcus
“As we continue to transform our business and serve our clients around the world, Jonathan’s global legal expertise will be critical to our efforts to achieve our strategic objectives.”. CME Group has named Jonathan Marcus as Senior Managing Director and General Counsel, reporting to CME Group Chairman and Chief...
financefeeds.com
FOREX.com announces free access to Capitalise.ai’s automated trading strategies
“We’re excited to be the first retail leveraged spot FX broker in the US to deploy this innovative technology and believe it will be a significant enhancement to the FOREX.com interface.”. FOREX.com, the US-based retail broker and subsidiary of StoneX, has partnered with Israeli AI-based trading automation specialist Capitalise.ai...
Comments / 0