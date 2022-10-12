Federal judge orders Jacksonville to redraw City Council district lines for 2023 election

Jacksonville cannot use the new boundaries approved by City Council for 14 council districts when voters go to the polls next March, according to an order issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

Howard approved a request by the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP and other civil rights organizations for an injunction that requires the city to go back to the drawing board and draw up different lines for the 2023 election.

Howard's ruling gives the city until Nov. 8 to give her a new map.

The lawsuit challenging the redistricting, which the city does once every 10 years based on U.S. Census population changes, contended the city used "racial gerrymandering" to pack Black residents into four districts containing parts of Northwest Jacksonville in order to weaken the clout of Black voters in three neighboring districts.

Howard heard oral arguments on Sept. 16 and faced a compressed schedule to deliver a ruling on an injunction sought by the civil rights groups. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan has said he needs to know by Dec. 16 what the boundaries will be for the 14 council districts that will go on the March ballot.

Dozens of candidates have already filed for those races.

Civil rights groups argued thousands of Black voters would be harmed

The groups suing the city argued that thousands of Black voters would be harmed by having an election in the spring by using the boundary lines that City Council approved in March.

Howard agreed in her ruling.

"Upon careful review of the entire record, and cognizant of plaintiffs’ high burden in seeking an injunction against a legislative enactment, particularly one concerning an election, the court is convinced that plaintiffs have made a clear showing that the injunctive relief they seek is definitely demanded," Howard wrote. "Indeed, the evidence that the challenged districts are the product of intentional race-based decision-making is largely unrebutted and compelling."

The city must decide if it will appeal Howard's ruling.

"Our attorneys are currently reviewing the 139-page order and will be meeting with them soon to discuss what next steps may be," council President Terrance Freeman said in a statement. "We will explore all our legal options and proceed accordingly."

The lawsuit by the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP, the Northside Coalition, ACLU of Florida Northeast Florida Chapter, Florida Rising Together and 10 residents contends that race was a "predominant factor" in how City Council decided on boundaries.

The lawsuit says if race is a predominant factor, federal law requires a "narrowly tailored" approach that uses studies to determine what the racial makeup of a district must be for minority voters to usually elect their preferred candidates.

The lawsuit contends the city went far beyond what's needed to meet that threshold in City Council district 7, 8, 9 and 10 by intentionally overloading those districts with Black voters so they would have less influence in the outcome of three other districts located north and west of the St. Johns River.

“Today is a huge win for Black Jacksonville residents who have been fighting for equal justice at the ballot box,” Nick Warren, attorney of the ACLU of Florida, said of the ruling.

He said the redistricting maps approved by City Council "would have silenced and diminished Black voters’ influential power in the Jacksonville community."

“With new maps that accurately represent Jacksonville and provide an equal voice to Black communities, residents across the city can have hope for positive changes and equal opportunity to bring their needs to the City Council,” said Isaiah Rumlin, president of the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP.

Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition, said Howard's ruling is a "major victory that changes the whole political landscape in Duval county."

He said the city now should draw a new map that will "give us fair representation and an equal voice to advocate for the prosperity of our communities.”

Howard said in her ruling that she "treads cautiously" in ordering a different map for the 2023 election. She said she recognized that several City Council members have expressed that having a high voting-age population of Black residents in districts is needed to keep the current level of minority representation on City Council.

City Council districts 7, 8, 9 and 10 have been drawn for decades in a way that has resulted in Black candidates winning election.

"The concern that newly drawn districts may negatively impact the level of minority representation on the City Council is real and not insignificant," she wrote. "But the court has no authority or ability to address that concern in resolving the constitutional challenge presented by plaintiffs here."

City Council has 19 members. Five of the 14 districts are represented by Black council members. Four are from district 7, 8, 9 and 10, and the fifth is the Arlington district represented by Joyce Morgan on the other side of the St. Johns River. Two of the five at-large members rounding out City Council are Black.

Howard's order said after the city submits a proposed new map by Nov. 8 for the 2023 election, the civil rights organizations can file their objections and alternative plans by Nov. 18. The city then will have until Nov. 28 to support its proposal and oppose the alternative plans.