dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
Blockchain.com gets an administrative gesture from Singapore's national bank.
Blockchain.com is the second crypto exchange in two days to receive fundamental approval to provide crypto services in the developing crypto center. Crypto trade Blockchain.com has turned into the most recent crypto organization to tie down starter endorsement from Singapore's national bank to give Advanced Installment Token administrations in the city-state.
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences
Two of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges gained regulatory approval to operate in Singapore as Coinbase announced a major partnership with Google. Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences. Earlier this week, Blockchain.com, one of the leading crypto trading platforms, announced that it had gained regulatory approval to offer its services in...
financefeeds.com
Wedbush becomes largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade
“The combination of Wedbush’s expertise and competencies, combined with Velocity’s unique foreign exchange, derivatives and global multi-asset distribution platform will provide more opportunities and products to deliver on Velocity’s client first model.”. Wedbush Financial Services has become the largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade after a significant...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder on the Importance of Crypto-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks
On Thursday (October 13), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, explained the importance of having regulation that appreciates the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, the IOG CEO said:
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
financefeeds.com
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
financefeeds.com
Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry
The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
makeuseof.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW): What's the Difference?
Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain in existence and the second-most popular cryptocurrency in the world, next to Bitcoin. But, like Bitcoin, various Ethereum derivatives serve different functions, including Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW). But what, exactly, is the difference between ETC and ETHW? What is their purpose, and are they useful?
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
financefeeds.com
Swissquote launches Ethereum staking feature with 5.2% APY
Swissquote has introduced a staking service for Ethereum (ETH) — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ether holdings just for depositing and holding the second largest cryptocurrency on the platform.
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
nftgators.com
BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi
BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin enters stage 4 of presale; Ready to take over the market like Avalanche and Nexo
Cryptocurrency, often known as digital money, is a digital currency transacted on the internet using a decentralized digital ledger. Cryptocurrencies could potentially assist in maintaining economic stability due to their decentralization from regulating organizations such as governments. There are several advantages to using a cryptocurrency over a more traditional payment...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Lists Major Ethereum Rival, Spurring Short Price Explosion
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding Ethereum challenger Hedera (HBAR) to its roster of supported digital assets. Coinbase says that the token of the most widely-used enterprise grade public network for decentralized applications is already live on its platforms. “Hedera (HBAR) is now live on Coinbase.com and in the...
u.today
Ripple Advisor Predicts Countries May Use Public Blockchains
Antony Welfare, senior advisor at Ripple, says countries may decide to use public blockchain solutions in the long term during a recent conversation with Ripple CTO David Schwartz on the Block Starts podcast. “Obviously, the XRP Ledger is public, and it is totally decentralized.”. Welfare says that the CBDC solution...
financefeeds.com
Ripple signs European payment providers Lemonway and Xbaht
Paris-based payment provider Lemonway and Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht are onboarding RippleNet to tap its increasingly popular blockchain solution for cross-border payments and settlement. Lemonway has adopted the RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes. As the first ODL...
