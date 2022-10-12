The Humane Society helps animals recover from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS. Fla. — The Humane Society of the United States is helping transport animals that were available for adoption move to safer locations around Florida.

This allows shelters to have more space for dogs that have been left behind during the hurricane. The Humane Society states this increases the likelihood of the dogs who got lost to be reunited with their owners.

HSUS is also donating pet supplies to families who need them. Since Oct. 7, HSUS has already donated to nearly 1,500 families, according to its media release.

It is also offering veterinary services that included vaccinations, nail trimming and deworming.

The HSUS and GreaterGood Charities worked together to fly over 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs that were available for adoption at various Florida shelters to shelters in the Pacific Northwest, prior to the storm making landfall.

The HSUS is still working on transporting animals out of communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

