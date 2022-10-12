ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Humane Society helps animals recover from Hurricane Ian

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS. Fla. — The Humane Society of the United States is helping transport animals that were available for adoption move to safer locations around Florida.

This allows shelters to have more space for dogs that have been left behind during the hurricane. The Humane Society states this increases the likelihood of the dogs who got lost to be reunited with their owners.

HSUS is also donating pet supplies to families who need them. Since Oct. 7, HSUS has already donated to nearly 1,500 families, according to its media release.

It is also offering veterinary services that included vaccinations, nail trimming and deworming.

The HSUS and GreaterGood Charities worked together to fly over 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs that were available for adoption at various Florida shelters to shelters in the Pacific Northwest, prior to the storm making landfall.

The HSUS is still working on transporting animals out of communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

BOSTON - More animals arrived from Florida on Wednesday and will be available for adoption soon.The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received 31 cats and nine dogs at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut."The need in Florida is great right now," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley. "We evacuated cats prior to the storm, and we'll continue to transport animals [to Massachusetts] for as long as we're able to, in order to open up critically needed space in the Florida shelters."  The two groups are also sending staff to Florida to help the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with recovery efforts. The first team headed to Florida this week and will be there until November.Before the Wednesday transport, the organizations had already taken in 91 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.The majority of the cats transported over the past couple weeks are available for adoption. Interested adopters may learn more about them and apply to adopt at neas.org/adopt. The animals that arrived Wednesday will be available after their quarantine period and once they receive any medical care they need.
