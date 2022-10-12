ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is Arizona's Favorite Halloween Movie

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's fun to get into the Halloween spirit with your favorite scary movie and spooky season snacks.

Wishlisted compiled a list of each state's favorite Halloween movie. The website states, "Would Pennywise or Hannibal Lecter feel at home in your U.S. state, or does your neighborhood cast out the living dead? Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends, Wishlisted used a little mathematical sorcery to find the most popular horror movie in every state and the most horror-obsessed states in the country."

According to the study, Arizona's favorite Halloween movie is " Behind the Mask: the Rise of Leslie Vernon ." The movie was released in 2005 and received a 76% critic score.

Other scary movies that landed on the list were "Fear Street Part One: 1994," "Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror," "Alien," "The Orphanage," "Halloween," "Candyman," and "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

The study shows that Oregon loves horror movies the most out of any other state in the US.

A full list of each state's favorite Halloween horror movie can be found on Wishlisted's website .

