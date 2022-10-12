ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Krispy ‘Skreme’ returns this Halloween with new spooky doughnut flavors

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31d7l6_0iWMRsFQ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is kicking off spooky season with a sweet new treat!

The famous doughnut chain announced its release of a new “Krispy Skreme” limited edition haunted house box that features four new spooky doughnuts for everyone to enjoy this Halloween.

The four new doughnut flavors include Spooky Spider, Boo Batter, Scaredy Cat and a Neon Orange Sprinkle doughnut .

Spooky Spider : An original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece.

Boo Batter : A doughnut filled with cake batter, topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a ghost sugar piece.

Scaredy Cat : A doughnut filled with kreme, dipped in purple icing and decorated with green and chocolate frosting topped with a chocolate piece.

Neon Orange Sprinkle : Original glazed doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

The four new specialty doughnuts will come in a special haunted house box that will include three of each new spooky flavor.

The fun doesn’t stop there, every Saturday until Halloween, doughnut lovers can get a $2 original glazed dozen to share with a purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
hot1015tampabay.com

Hot 101.5 Presents: Haunted Carnival

-DJ PAULY D, CHANTEL JEFFRIES, DZEKO, ART BEATZ, PRANKSTICI, DON PABLO, GEMINI. Come one, come all to Pied Piper’s 2nd Annual Haunted Carnival Experience! With 200,000 square feet of terrifying Carnival Rides and Nostalgic Sugary Eats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and elephant ears. It will be an experience like none other. Come early with the fam and take a photo on our Ferris Wheel or Merry-go-round with the backdrop of downtown Tampa and Armature Works… and then after 7 pm beware as the scene evolves into an elevated risqué spooky experience. Come in costume with a chance to win the carnival $10,000 costume contest (cash and prizes)!
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV

Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Doughnut#Icing Sugar#Restaurant Info#Scaredy Cat#Food Drink#Krispy Skreme#Nexstar Media Inc
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Balloon Festival takes flight

PC’s nighttime sky will be lit up with the glow of hot air balloons’ burner flames. The musical group The Fifth Dimension’s 1967 hit “Up-Up and Away” had everyone adding a ride in a hot air balloon to their bucket list. If lifting off the...
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy