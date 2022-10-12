Krispy ‘Skreme’ returns this Halloween with new spooky doughnut flavors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is kicking off spooky season with a sweet new treat!

The famous doughnut chain announced its release of a new “Krispy Skreme” limited edition haunted house box that features four new spooky doughnuts for everyone to enjoy this Halloween.

The four new doughnut flavors include Spooky Spider, Boo Batter, Scaredy Cat and a Neon Orange Sprinkle doughnut .

Spooky Spider : An original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece.

Boo Batter : A doughnut filled with cake batter, topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a ghost sugar piece.

Scaredy Cat : A doughnut filled with kreme, dipped in purple icing and decorated with green and chocolate frosting topped with a chocolate piece.

Neon Orange Sprinkle : Original glazed doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

The four new specialty doughnuts will come in a special haunted house box that will include three of each new spooky flavor.

The fun doesn’t stop there, every Saturday until Halloween, doughnut lovers can get a $2 original glazed dozen to share with a purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.