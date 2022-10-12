Genevieve Maszk (Jenny Schnelle) went to the heavenly father on October 11, 2022 at 101.She was born September 22, 1921 in Roselville, WI daughter of the late Michael and Anna L. (Wolf) Dennee. She and 11 other siblings grew up in Stratford, WI where she went to grade school and graduated high school. Jenny married Donald Schoenfuss in 1941-1945. Then married Gilbert Schnelle from 1946-1979 and John Maszk 1982-1988. Jenny helped operate the Merrill Surplus Store in Merrill, with her husband Gilbert, from 1960 until retiring in 1974. Then they enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and wintered in FL for many years. She devoted her life to the Lord and was very active in volunteer work around Merrill and later years in the Wausau area. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Wausau Senior Chorus and also, singing in the choir of St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield. Other activities she enjoyed were church doings, such as being a member of the Catholic Daughters and The Little Flower Counsel, knitting and loved playing all kinds of cards and games with family and friends.

