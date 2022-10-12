Read full article on original website
Genevieve Maszk (Jenny Schnelle)
Genevieve Maszk (Jenny Schnelle) went to the heavenly father on October 11, 2022 at 101.She was born September 22, 1921 in Roselville, WI daughter of the late Michael and Anna L. (Wolf) Dennee. She and 11 other siblings grew up in Stratford, WI where she went to grade school and graduated high school. Jenny married Donald Schoenfuss in 1941-1945. Then married Gilbert Schnelle from 1946-1979 and John Maszk 1982-1988. Jenny helped operate the Merrill Surplus Store in Merrill, with her husband Gilbert, from 1960 until retiring in 1974. Then they enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and wintered in FL for many years. She devoted her life to the Lord and was very active in volunteer work around Merrill and later years in the Wausau area. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Wausau Senior Chorus and also, singing in the choir of St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield. Other activities she enjoyed were church doings, such as being a member of the Catholic Daughters and The Little Flower Counsel, knitting and loved playing all kinds of cards and games with family and friends.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
DEVELOPING: Plover to withdraw from convention and visitors bureau
The Village of Plover is pulling out of a partnership with the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water
According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee volleyball and their gym were quiet early on in their match. That remained up until the 10th point, when the gym erupted. The moment building up to the 10th point was special because it allowed Mosinee player Melina Carattini’s brother to watch the game. Payton has autism and is sensitive to noise.
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst football has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the WIAA voted they must forfeit their six wins on the season due to an ineligible player, according to a release on the Tomorrow River School District’s Facebook page. The WIAA ruled the player had...
Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County
Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
