WJAC TV
Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
WJAC TV
Cambria County garbage company creates new investment to help combat labor shortages
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Waste management is another industry being impacted by ongoing labor shortages, but one local garbage disposal company is addressing the issue with a new investment that they just started hitting the streets of a Township in Cambria County with. This comes amid a labor shortage...
WJAC TV
Blair Co. students raise money, awareness for childhood cancer, veteran suicide
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — On Friday, students at the Bellwood-Antis Middle School attended a pep rally to celebrate their achievements in a special challenge that was held last month. In September, students participated in a daily 22 push-up and 25 sit-up challenge to raise money for two very...
WJAC TV
Multiple reports of a fire at the Hardee's restaurant in Breezewood
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews are on scene at a large fire at the Hardee's in Breezewood. Workers at nearby businesses tell 6 News they can see flames from their stores. Breezewood area resident Randee Williams shared photos of the flames shooting from the roof of the Hardee's.
WJAC TV
3 Cambria Co. bridges renamed to honor late sheriff, deputies who passed away in 2020
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Family and friends gathered Friday morning to celebrate the renaming of three Cambria County bridges for members of the sheriff's department. The bridges have been dedicated to Sheriff Bob Kolar, Deputy Sheriff John Kuhar and Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon, who all passed away in 2020.
WJAC TV
More public meetings to be held next week regarding State College Connector Project
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Next week, PennDOT will hold public meetings on the latest developments for the controversial State College Connector Project. Officials say the project is aimed at bettering traffic conditions through eastern Centre County, but there's still plenty of opposition. New signs, plenty of them, have...
WJAC TV
PSP: Pittsburgh woman killed after being struck by 3 vehicles on Route 30 in Bedford Co.
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Pittsburgh woman was killed earlier this week after being struck by three vehicles along Route 30 in West Providence Township. Troopers say 37-year-old Ranae Banks was reportedly walking along the highway, near the Raystown Road overpass, around...
WJAC TV
Crisis in the Classroom : What's being done to bring teachers back to classrooms?
It's been a big issue plaguing schools across the country: A shortage of teachers. With the pandemic winding down, districts are grappling with another challenge: Convincing teachers to stay in the industry. What is Pennsylvania doing to achieve that goal?. We've heard the term “teacher shortage” multiple times since the...
WJAC TV
JPD formally receives copy of new law named after Johnstown K-9 who died during search
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Ferndale elementary students participated in an assembly Friday where lawmakers presented members of the Johnstown Police Department with copies of Titan's Law. K-9 Titan was killed in the line of duty when he fell down an elevator shaft while searching for burglary suspects. Officials say...
WJAC TV
Johnstown area company receives $1.9M grant to create new elemental mining technology
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has received a $1.9 million state grant to create a new technology that will assist in the mining of rare elements from coal byproducts. “We are pleased to conduct this important and relevant research and development that could create rewards for...
WJAC TV
Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza continue motion to resolve ongoing civil suit
State College, PA (WJAC) — It has been over five years since Penn State student Timothy Piazza died after an alcohol fueled hazing event at a university fraternity. His death sparked new hazing legislation, along with a nationwide awareness campaign, but a civil suit filed by his parents has still not been resolved.
WJAC TV
Lengthy jury selection concludes in drug-related kidnapping, double homicide from 2017
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Jury selection concluded Thursday in Somerset County ahead of the trial for a 2017 double homicide case following a delay in proceedings on Wednesday. Four men were charged in the deaths of Damian Staniszewski and James Smith, whose bodies were found dumped along Ligonier...
WJAC TV
Penn State loses to Michigan 41-17
Penn State lost their first game of the season Saturday, losing to Michigan 41-17. Penn State was previously at spot number 10 in AP's Top 25 college football rankings, with Michigan at number 5.
