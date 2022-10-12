ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
Multiple reports of a fire at the Hardee's restaurant in Breezewood

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews are on scene at a large fire at the Hardee's in Breezewood. Workers at nearby businesses tell 6 News they can see flames from their stores. Breezewood area resident Randee Williams shared photos of the flames shooting from the roof of the Hardee's.
Penn State loses to Michigan 41-17

Penn State lost their first game of the season Saturday, losing to Michigan 41-17. Penn State was previously at spot number 10 in AP's Top 25 college football rankings, with Michigan at number 5.
