WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years
The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies.
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified
The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
Sister Bay celebrates 76th Fall Festival this weekend
You can partake in the final big fall festival of the season in Door County in Sister Bay this weekend. Considered by many as the "Granddaddy of all Door County Festivals," Sister Bay Fall Fest is a celebration that began as a reward for Door County tourism workers after a busy summer. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the longest-running three-day festival on the Peninsula. Highlights of the weekend include the Fall Fest Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Derby Race held downtown on Highway 42 at 11 a.m. on Sunday, followed later by the famous ping pong ball drop at 2 p.m. Sister Bay Advancement Community Coordinator Louise Howson shares the excitement that builds around the events, especially the parade.
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting this Saturday at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom
(WFRV) – When the owner of Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom passed away last year, customers and the community wondered what would happen to this local favorite. Local 5 Live stopped by recently to see how the family is remembering the man who started it all and how they are keeping the tradition running.
UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe
A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police need your help to find the person responsible for hitting a man with their car Thursday night. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say the man was struck while trying to cross the 400-block of South Webster...
