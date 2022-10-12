ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WAUSAU, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer

(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified

The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
STEVENS POINT, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sister Bay celebrates 76th Fall Festival this weekend

You can partake in the final big fall festival of the season in Door County in Sister Bay this weekend. Considered by many as the "Granddaddy of all Door County Festivals," Sister Bay Fall Fest is a celebration that began as a reward for Door County tourism workers after a busy summer. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the longest-running three-day festival on the Peninsula. Highlights of the weekend include the Fall Fest Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Derby Race held downtown on Highway 42 at 11 a.m. on Sunday, followed later by the famous ping pong ball drop at 2 p.m. Sister Bay Advancement Community Coordinator Louise Howson shares the excitement that builds around the events, especially the parade.
SISTER BAY, WI

