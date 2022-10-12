Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
cw34.com
Department of Health advises Floridians to avoid bats
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is responding to a bat-related situation at The Landings in Tradition. They are advising that if you are exposed to a bat, including accidental contact, a bite, or scratch to contact the DOH at 772-462-3800.
cw34.com
DeSantis and Crist respond to Cruz decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two top candidates in the Florida governor's race are sharing their reactions to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the...
cw34.com
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Gov. DeSantis issues order to ensure ballot access for voters affected by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order to help ensure voters impacted by Hurricane Ian will have the chance to vote during the November election. The governors office announced the move Thursday, saying the order comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections (SOE)...
Comments / 0