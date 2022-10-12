ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Department of Health advises Floridians to avoid bats

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is responding to a bat-related situation at The Landings in Tradition. They are advising that if you are exposed to a bat, including accidental contact, a bite, or scratch to contact the DOH at 772-462-3800.
DeSantis and Crist respond to Cruz decision

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two top candidates in the Florida governor's race are sharing their reactions to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the...
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
