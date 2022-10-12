Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
Youngkin visits Bristol, says he is ‘on crusade’ against fentanyl
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was the focus of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Friday. Youngkin visited the training academy to address the current class of law enforcement officers participating in the fentanyl awareness for first responders training course. The academy teaches a course on the challenges […]
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
WSET
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
wcyb.com
Town of Jonesborough upgrades water meters
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Town of Jonesborough will upgrade 13,000 water meters next week. The town is getting rid of the old displacement meters and replacing them with multi-jet meters. The new meters will help customers get a more accurate reading of their water flow. A new software...
Memorial luncheon being held in Tazewell County, Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bill Deskins’ Memorial Bean Luncheon sponsored by the Tazewell Rotary Club will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 11 am – 2 pm at the American Legion Building in Tazewell, Virginia. The cost of a meal is $5.00. The menu...
wcyb.com
Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
wjhl.com
Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show
(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Ballad: 68 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on October 14 that 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area, and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit. The region’s positive rate as of Friday is 13.7%, up 2.3% from last week. The full COVID scorecard for October 14 can […]
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
wcyb.com
Local high school marching bands compete for regional championship at Bands of America
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — High School marching bands from across the nation competed this weekend at ETSU. 20 high school marching bands from more than 10 states competed for the regional championship for Bands for America. Music For All President and CEO, Jeremy Earnhart says the event is...
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
