Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woodlands Online& LLC
Health care clinic and home health owners sentenced for fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- Two individuals have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy to commit and committing health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. A federal jury convicted Francis Ekene, 71, Sugar Land, on all counts following a three-day trial. Today, U.S. District Judge Sim...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scams newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Waller man who rammed his truck into FBI signage entrance pleads guilty
HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old Waller County man has admitted to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States by ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance of the FBI, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On May 11, Jesus Jaimes Merlan approached the Houston...
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
fox26houston.com
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
Cypress man gets life in prison for murder of good Samaritan in robbery at Chinatown restaurant
A Marine veteran who was dining with his wife and 8-year-old son on New Year's Day was shot to death in the restaurant.
Click2Houston.com
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
KFDM-TV
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
mjpdnews.org
Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ATM THIEVES WANTED
430am- An attempt was just made to carjack a person on FM 1960 at T.C. Jester. A white sedan with paper plates and a red pickup with a chain hanging out of the back. Unknown make or model. Call Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 436am-Red truck found abandoned and running...
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN ARREST AND ADDITIONAL CHARGES
A short time ago Montgomery Coutny Precinct 2 Constables were involved in a pursuit of Clifford Lloyd. He had open warrants for family violence, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. He was spotted in Magnolia Bend. The pursuit ended at Old Texaco and Kohlstead. He now faces additional evading charges along with resisting arrest.
Click2Houston.com
25-year-old man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering Spring couple
HOUSTON – One of three men arrested for the execution-style slaying of a Spring couple in a 2018 home invasion was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Jenny and Bao Lam, who immigrated to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area roofing business owner arrested in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed repair work after Hurricane Ian
The owner of a Houston-area roofing company is facing criminal charges in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed business there in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Terence Duque, 48, the owner of Rosenberg-based Duque Roofing, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with engaging in contracting business without certification during a state of emergency, a felony, according to online court records in Charlotte County in southwestern Florida. Duque bonded out of jail that same day and is scheduled to appear before a Florida judge on Nov. 7, court records show.
