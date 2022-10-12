ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

Health care clinic and home health owners sentenced for fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- Two individuals have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy to commit and committing health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. A federal jury convicted Francis Ekene, 71, Sugar Land, on all counts following a three-day trial. Today, U.S. District Judge Sim...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Waller man who rammed his truck into FBI signage entrance pleads guilty

HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old Waller County man has admitted to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States by ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance of the FBI, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On May 11, Jesus Jaimes Merlan approached the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
Lynn Hughes
KFDM-TV

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
mjpdnews.org

Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ATM THIEVES WANTED

430am- An attempt was just made to carjack a person on FM 1960 at T.C. Jester. A white sedan with paper plates and a red pickup with a chain hanging out of the back. Unknown make or model. Call Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 436am-Red truck found abandoned and running...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN ARREST AND ADDITIONAL CHARGES

A short time ago Montgomery Coutny Precinct 2 Constables were involved in a pursuit of Clifford Lloyd. He had open warrants for family violence, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. He was spotted in Magnolia Bend. The pursuit ended at Old Texaco and Kohlstead. He now faces additional evading charges along with resisting arrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area roofing business owner arrested in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed repair work after Hurricane Ian

The owner of a Houston-area roofing company is facing criminal charges in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed business there in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Terence Duque, 48, the owner of Rosenberg-based Duque Roofing, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with engaging in contracting business without certification during a state of emergency, a felony, according to online court records in Charlotte County in southwestern Florida. Duque bonded out of jail that same day and is scheduled to appear before a Florida judge on Nov. 7, court records show.
FLORIDA STATE

