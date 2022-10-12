ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madawaska, ME

wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning. A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
FORT KENT, ME
wagmtv.com

WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. monday soccer highlights. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT. NewsSource 8 at 6. WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.11.2022. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Sept. 5-11, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Sept. 5-11, including the following. WOODLAND — Trooper Roy investigated a theft of lumber at a residence/farm in Woodland. Tr. Roy received anonymous information regarding the theft, the offender. After speaking with the property owner, got a description of the stolen lumber, and investigated. Tr. Roy was able to locate the wood, interview the offender, and issued him a criminal summons for the crime. The lumber was returned to its owner.
HOULTON, ME
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A medical emergency lead to a one vehicle accident in presque isle. According to Presque Isle Police Department, around 9:10 am a blue jeep left the roadway on Main Street and continued down a grassy hill. Police say the driver of the jeep experienced a medical event and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Investigation is still ongoing.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wgan.com

Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession

A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

