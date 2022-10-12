Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
WGME
Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent
FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning. A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
wagmtv.com
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak On The Web features online news, stories and features pertaining to Aroostook County Maine and Western New Brunswick. monday soccer highlights. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT. NewsSource 8 at 6. WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.11.2022. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Sept. 5-11, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Sept. 5-11, including the following. WOODLAND — Trooper Roy investigated a theft of lumber at a residence/farm in Woodland. Tr. Roy received anonymous information regarding the theft, the offender. After speaking with the property owner, got a description of the stolen lumber, and investigated. Tr. Roy was able to locate the wood, interview the offender, and issued him a criminal summons for the crime. The lumber was returned to its owner.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
wagmtv.com
Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A medical emergency lead to a one vehicle accident in presque isle. According to Presque Isle Police Department, around 9:10 am a blue jeep left the roadway on Main Street and continued down a grassy hill. Police say the driver of the jeep experienced a medical event and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Investigation is still ongoing.
wgan.com
Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession
A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
mainebiz.biz
Despite shifts in the industry, Madawaska paper plant optimistic about what's ahead
Courtesy / Twin Rivers Paper Co. Twin Rivers Paper Co. in Madawaska is expected to benefit from a new flexible lending arrangement that allows it to focus on asset maintenance on a planned schedule. Acquisitions in recent years and a major debt restructuring that strengthens its working capital puts Twin...
