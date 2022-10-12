ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Columbia County detectives make arrest in sexual abuse of a student

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into the sexual abuse of a child in Columbia County resulted in the arrest of suspect Edward Tillman Cook II.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, school resource deputies received a report that a student was a victim of sexual abuse.

Columbia County detectives were called and assisted with the investigation while the Department of Children and Families ensured the child victim was safe from further harm.

On Thursday, Cook was charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older and with violation of probation.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Cook has previously been investigated for crimes against minors and was convicted of interference with child custody for incidents that occurred in March 2020. That case said Cook had solicited at least two minors for photos.

“The sheriff’s office is committed to making sure that every victim is heard, respected, and afforded the opportunity to seek justice in their case,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “Our school resource deputies and detectives worked in conjunction with our partners at the Department of Children and Families to immediately protect this child and seek justice on their behalf.”

This is still an active investigation and additional charges are possible. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If you or someone you know is a potential victim of Cook, you are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office and request a deputy to respond and take your statement. The non-emergency line is 386-719-2005.

