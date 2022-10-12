ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Yankton School Board approve land for child education center

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Yankton School Board approved spending six hundred thousand dollars to buy twelve acres of land for the new, early childhood education center. Board President Frani Kieffer says it’s a bold move. Kieffer says early education is critical to a child’s development. Kieffer says its been...
YANKTON, SD
Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
How the city is pushing for more big names, fewer country acts

ASM Global (formerly known as SMG) has been managing the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Arena, Convention Center and Sioux Falls Stadium for the last five years. As its contract was up for renewal this year, the city took a look at how best to incentivize the company to focus on bringing in a more diverse group of acts and events to benefit the community as a whole.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Yankton Woman Faces Federal Drug Charges

US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Yankton, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of Tampering with Consumer Products and two counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 54 yeary old Lis Merrigan, was indicted this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 6, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Counts one and two of the Indictment allege that on August 23, 2021, and September 7, 2021, Merrigan, who was working as a registered nurse in a hospital, tampered with vials of fentanyl citrate for injection stored inside the hospital’s Omnicell machine by removing the fentanyl citrate from the vials and replacing them with another liquid, knowing that the diluted fentanyl citrate could be dispensed to patients at the hospital.
YANKTON, SD
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Wakonda pharmacist gets charged with theft of prescription painkillers

SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
WAKONDA, SD
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

