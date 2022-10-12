Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
hubcityradio.com
Yankton School Board approve land for child education center
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Yankton School Board approved spending six hundred thousand dollars to buy twelve acres of land for the new, early childhood education center. Board President Frani Kieffer says it’s a bold move. Kieffer says early education is critical to a child’s development. Kieffer says its been...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
siouxfalls.business
Judge rules city should not have issued permits for Wholestone’s ‘boutique’ butcher shop
The city of Sioux Falls ignored state law when it issued a series of building permits on a 1,800-square-foot butcher shop in northeast Sioux Falls, a Minnehaha County judge said Tuesday. Wholestone Farms ‘last week’ last week received the final permit from the Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services Department...
sfsimplified.com
How the city is pushing for more big names, fewer country acts
ASM Global (formerly known as SMG) has been managing the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Arena, Convention Center and Sioux Falls Stadium for the last five years. As its contract was up for renewal this year, the city took a look at how best to incentivize the company to focus on bringing in a more diverse group of acts and events to benefit the community as a whole.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
wnax.com
Yankton Woman Faces Federal Drug Charges
US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Yankton, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of Tampering with Consumer Products and two counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 54 yeary old Lis Merrigan, was indicted this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 6, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Counts one and two of the Indictment allege that on August 23, 2021, and September 7, 2021, Merrigan, who was working as a registered nurse in a hospital, tampered with vials of fentanyl citrate for injection stored inside the hospital’s Omnicell machine by removing the fentanyl citrate from the vials and replacing them with another liquid, knowing that the diluted fentanyl citrate could be dispensed to patients at the hospital.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Sioux City Journal
Wakonda pharmacist gets charged with theft of prescription painkillers
SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
kynt1450.com
Yankton Fire Department Responds to Two Fires
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles says that the Yankton Fire Department responded to two fires Thursday afternoon.
