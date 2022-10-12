ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Philly city treasurer pleads guilty to tax fraud

(The Center Square) – A former city treasurer in Philadelphia pleaded guilty to naturalization fraud and failure to pay income taxes on Thursday. As the Department of Justice announced, former Philadelphia City Treasurer Christian Dunbar pleaded guilty to “procurement of citizenship unlawfully and through multiple false statements; submitting false citizenship papers; and failure to file tax returns, all in connection with false statements and altered documents he submitted as part of his application to become a U.S. citizen, and failing to file his federal tax returns in three separate years.”
DELCO.Today

Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks

A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton Heights. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer. A more traditional no-frill cocktail drinking experience can be found at...
CBS Philly

Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
