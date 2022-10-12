ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning

The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified

The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

One woman dies in Monday crash

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
WSAW

1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash Monday morning near Stevens Point. Investigators said a 39-year-old Appleton man was driving north on I-39, when he drifted into the median and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The driver went into the east ditch and rolled several times.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

At least 4 injured in high speed crash in Wausau

A high speed crash Monday on Wausau’s Grand Avenue left at least four people injured, officials said. The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. between Sturgeon Eddy Road and McDonald Street. Two vehicles were involved, one of which was heavily damaged. Photos of the crash scene show airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
WSAW

Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County

Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wiproud.com

Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death

WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County

TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

