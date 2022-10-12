Read full article on original website
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci is warning of a twindemic this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months - but Covid numbers falter. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
Top doctor Nick Coatsworth issues blunt warning about children as young as five getting the Covid vaccine as he urges Australia to SCRAP jabs for kids: 'The benefit just isn't there'
Dr Nick Coatsworth has demanded a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns they barely benefit from getting the jab, and are more likely to suffer rare side effects. Australia's former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its stance on giving the dose to children...
CNET
Confused on Whether You Need a New COVID Booster? Here's What to Know
New boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target the newest strains of the omicron variant are available to everyone 12 and older. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus has whittled some of that protection away. The newer formulas are thought to restore some of that protection.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
As of Friday, over 110 million people in the United States have received the first COVID vaccine booster dose, according to the CDC's data tracker.
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
TODAY.com
A new COVID surge could hit the US soon following European wave
Europe is already entering a new wave of COVID-19, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday from the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Control. "We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun," Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO...
Tri-City Herald
Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Ebola: what are the symptoms, how does it spread and where did it come from?
Uganda health authorities have declared an outbreak of Ebola disease. Ebola outbreaks emerge periodically in several African countries, most notably in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Public health expert Yap Boum, who has been involved in managing Ebola outbreaks in the past, answers some key questions about Ebola’s history, treatment, and how to keep safe.
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine
The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the authorization of a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease.The EU regulator said in a statement the vaccine should be cleared for anyone aged four and over, to prevent the four types of dengue. The viral disease causes more than 390 million infections globally every year, including up to 25,000 deaths, mostly in children. “The benefits and safety of the current vaccine have been evaluated in 19 clinical trials that enrolled more than 27,000 people aged...
US experiencing ‘steep rise’ in flu activity amid low vaccination rates, CDC warns
The autumn and winter flu season has started and illness is increasing across the US, a report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to say. A new CDC report on Friday will likely confirm the spread of flu and similar illnesses to further parts of the southeast and south-central US, where influenza has been reported in increasing numbers in recent weeks, NBC News reported on Thursday.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Meningococcal disease outbreak in São Paulo, Health officials reinforce importance of vaccination
Last month, health officials in Brazil reported the confirmation of an outbreak of meningococcal disease caused by serogroup C in the state of São Paulo. Five cases were reported. This is the most frequent cause of bacterial meningitis in Brazil. This has prompted the health ministry to reinforce the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa: Measles outbreak reported in Limpopo Province
Measles surveillance at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province within 30 days. A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district. A public health response investigation...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants
European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
Flu 'gathering speed' across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year's flu season -- and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading.
