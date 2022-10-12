ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Teressa P.

Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on Google

Pennie says Plan Associates are NOT authorized insurance brokers, but they're collecting insurance and payment information. I have an embarrassing story. I just discovered that I got scammed by a fraudulent company called Plan Associates who claimed to be a licensed broker for Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace.
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Delaware LIVE News

Low-cost carrier Avelo to begin flying out of New Castle

Since June, Delaware has been the only state in the country with no scheduled passenger airline service. That’s about to change. Ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines plans to begin commercial service out of New Castle’s Wilmington Airport in late 2022, according to an agreement between the airline and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the airport. It’s not clear ... Read More
CBS Philly

Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
pasconewsonline.com

Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
WHYY

Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
