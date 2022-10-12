Read full article on original website
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on Google
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Attention NJ Shoppers: Acme is Getting New Owners in $24.6 Billion Deal
A 131-year-old supermarket chain in and around South Jersey and Philadelphia appears to be getting new owners soon. Published reports say Kroger is buying Albertson's, the parent company of Acme, for a deal valued at $24.6 billion. According to CNBC, Kroger is currently the second-largest grocer by market share in...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Celebrate $20.3 Million Grant, Historic Investments in Philaport
Today, Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the Port of Philadelphia to celebrate a $20.3 million federal grant to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal. “The port is an economic powerhouse not just for the Philadelphia region, but for all of Pennsylvania,” said...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
9 of the Largest Family-Owned Regional Businesses are in Delco
Stanton Myerson at Lou's Jewelry & Pawn Shop in Upper Darby.Image via louspawn.com. Many of the Philadelphia region’s family-owned businesses expanded last year — whether by revenue or employee count, according to a list of 75 of the largest family-owned business in the region, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on Google
Pennie says Plan Associates are NOT authorized insurance brokers, but they're collecting insurance and payment information. I have an embarrassing story. I just discovered that I got scammed by a fraudulent company called Plan Associates who claimed to be a licensed broker for Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace.
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Troubleshooters: Frustration over PODS storage containers and how to get them removed
Neighbors of Pam Doggett and Blaise Graham in South Philadelphia expressed their frustration over having PODS storage containers sitting on their blocks for weeks.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Oz strategy leans on crime in US Senate race, as Fetterman gets his own police endorsement
Philadelphia crime is a favorite topic for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He held a public safety discussion with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, while Democratic opponent John Fetterman got an endorsement from law enforcement.
Low-cost carrier Avelo to begin flying out of New Castle
Since June, Delaware has been the only state in the country with no scheduled passenger airline service. That’s about to change. Ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines plans to begin commercial service out of New Castle’s Wilmington Airport in late 2022, according to an agreement between the airline and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the airport. It’s not clear ... Read More
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-Philly treasurer pleads guilty to faking marriage to obtain citizenship and failing to file taxes
Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar pleaded guilty to a scheme to obtain citizenship by submitting false statements and documents, as well as failing to file his federal income tax returns, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. Dunbar, 42, was appointed city treasurer in July 2019. He managed the city's debt obligations and...
pasconewsonline.com
Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
