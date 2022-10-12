ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

MLive

New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
JACKSON, MI
High School Football PRO

Tecumseh, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $2,600 – not a bad price to regain your vision, but not everyone can afford it. Doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park in Jackson waived the cost for 10 people in need and gave them the gift of sight for free.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
Nate Parker
fcnews.org

SHS names queen, king

Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
SWANTON, OH
High School Football PRO

Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WAUSEON, OH
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
HILLSDALE, MI
fcnews.org

Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday

On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.​
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Priest Joseph ‘Jack’ Baker accused of rape testifies in court

A priest accused of raping a young boy in 2004 testified on his own behalf Wednesday, repeatedly denying the allegation and giving the jury an explanation for his apology to the boy’s father on a recorded telephone call: He was questioning what was being said, and was in his role as a pastor, offering comfort to a person who was suffering.
WAYNE, MI

