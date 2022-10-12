Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Related
New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools
JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
WKHM
Mayor Mahoney Discusses Single Hauler Trash Service for The City of Jackson
The topic of “Single Hauler Trash Service” is a hot-button issue in Jackson and it has come up recently within the Jackson City Council. Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney was asked his thoughts on the issue recently on WKHM’s AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor. “I think we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I could’ve died’: Taylor High School student saves classmate suffering a seizure
TAYLOR, Mich. – When a Taylor High School student had a seizure in the middle of class, it was another student who stepped up and saved his life. It was an intense moment for teachers and students. Now that student, 10th grader Caiden Lutton, is feeling better and back at school.
Tecumseh, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Detroit Catholic Central High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $2,600 – not a bad price to regain your vision, but not everyone can afford it. Doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park in Jackson waived the cost for 10 people in need and gave them the gift of sight for free.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
13abc.com
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
“Together we can” Jackson woman works to give bacK
"I never turn anybody away no matter what situation they you may be facing or going through," said Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, Brenda Hughes.
RELATED PEOPLE
fcnews.org
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
WKHM
Brooklyn Bank Robbery Forces Soft Lockdown for Columbia Elementary Schools
Parents of Columbia School Districts Elementary Schools, located at 320 and 321 School Street, received a text around 2:40 pm this afternoon (October 11, 2022) notifying them that the buildings had been placed into a “soft” lockdown. The text notification went on to say that the measure was...
Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Archbold High School football team will have a game with Wauseon High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 juveniles, 1 adult at Rogers High School
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police have arrested four juveniles and one adult after a "large fight" Thursday afternoon at Rogers High School. Authorities also have issued warrants for three more juveniles allegedly involved in the incident. The fight erupted around 3 p.m., a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed...
fcnews.org
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
13abc.com
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
Popular Jackson park to be relocated, get new basketball court
JACKSON, MI – Work to reconstruct and move a city of Jackson park could begin next year. The Jackson City Council voted 6-0 to award a $329,393 contract to R.W. Mercer to relocate and rebuild Optimist Park in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. This stems from the city selling the former park property, and deciding to relocate it to an adjacent lot.
wlen.com
Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
The Oakland Press
Priest Joseph ‘Jack’ Baker accused of rape testifies in court
A priest accused of raping a young boy in 2004 testified on his own behalf Wednesday, repeatedly denying the allegation and giving the jury an explanation for his apology to the boy’s father on a recorded telephone call: He was questioning what was being said, and was in his role as a pastor, offering comfort to a person who was suffering.
Comments / 0