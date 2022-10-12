ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

By Sarah Donaldson
SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( WCMH ) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has suffered from a “steep decline in demand for PC processors,” or computer chips, according to Bloomberg. The central Ohio plant will eventually manufacture chips.

Bloomberg reported the number of layoffs could be “in the thousands.” Intel is scheduled to share its third-quarter earnings in just over two weeks, on Oct. 27 after the stock market closes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uIEN_0iWMPm7s00
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger greets attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the tech company’s fabrication plant in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

In July, the company reduced its full-year revenue guidance. CEO Pat Gelsinger cited economic challenges and the company’s “own execution issues” as reasons for a difficult second quarter, according to a press release.

The company declined comment on Bloomberg’s reporting as of Wednesday afternoon, and an Intel spokesperson told NBC4 the company couldn’t comment on Bloomberg’s report or how potential layoffs might affect Ohio. About 40 roles are listed in Ohio on the company’s job board.

