Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New restaurant will replace closed Gaslight Bar in Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer said he was confident that he could find a new business to replace the Gaslight Bar and Grill when it closed. Vorderer and the Oak Lawn Village Board found a new business in less than a month. At Tuesday night’s village board meeting, Vorderer welcomed...
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
oakpark.com
The Irish Shop closing after three decades
For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
Monthly direct payments of $500 available to thousands of Americans – but only for another week (resell)
MONTHLY direct payments of several hundreds of dollars are available to be grabbed – but you need to act swiftly. This will apply to eligible residents in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. Last week, officials kicked off a $42million Promise program, which will give 3,250 households $500 a...
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
napervillelocal.com
Fireplace, Swimming Pool, Koi Ponds Charm Near Downtown Naperville
This amazing Naperville home features amenities that are tailored to make each season comfy and luxurious. In winter, you can curl up with a good book in front of a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surrounded by wide windows that reveal views of your lovely natural surroundings. At the end of the day, you can have fun in your game room or relax in the master bedroom beneath a skylight that gazes up at the stars.
napervillelocal.com
Visit Hello Kitty Cafe Truck In Naperville On Oct. 22
The bright pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make its way into Naperville Oct. 22, stopping on Van Buren Avenue along the Main Street Promenade. Adorned with images of Hello Kitty, cupcakes, macarons and other sweets, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will offer desserts and merchandise for purchase. The food menu includes:
ABC7 Chicago
Amazon workers walk out of Joliet warehouse during busy Prime Day operations
JOLIET, Ill -- Amazon employees at an important distribution hub in Joliet walked off the job Tuesday, calling attention to their demands for higher pay and new workplace safety rules. The walkout by some employees on the day shift was timed to disrupt the retailer's operations during its Prime Day...
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
wjol.com
Amazon Channahon Workers to Walk Out This Morning
(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Amazon Warehouse Workers at the Channahon Fulfillment Center ORD 9 (23700 W. Bluff Rd., Channahon, IL) will be walking off of the job around 11:15 AM today. The walkout is being strategically planned during Amazon’s Prime Week shopping sales push. Organizers from Occupy Amazon have been...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
wjol.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
Get a $500 stimulus each month in new program
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
