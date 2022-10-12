Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Braves fans furious after Zack Wheeler drills Ronald Acuña on hand (Video)
Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler hit Braves star Ronald Acuña with a pitch on the hand, and he looked to be in serious pain. Wheeler clearly did not hit Acuña on purpose, but fans did not take kindly to the action by one of the best pitchers in the National League.
Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS
David Vassegh says Mookie Betts needs to be better than he's been over the past month if the Dodgers are going to be successful this postseason.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Fans cheer on Atlanta Braves ahead of Friday’s playoff game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans are rallying to support their team as it heads to Philly. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Glover Park in Marietta, where the celebration for the Braves began. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The team faces the...
Umpire Chris Segal gifts Dodgers a run on Max Muncy homer (Video)
Home plate umpire Chris Segal is off to a rough start in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series, as he gifted Max Muncy a home run. Yu Darvish is one of the more dominant pitchers in all of baseball when he’s on, but he’s not getting any favors from home plate umpire Chris Segal.
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Rhys Hoskins make a statement with Game 3 victory
PHILADELPHIA — First, Spencer Strider lost a baseball. Then Rhys Hoskins lost his mind. And finally, finally — after 11 long, postseason-less years — Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia lost all sense of reality. In the bottom of the third inning of NLDS Game 3, Hoskins...
MLB Division Series top plays: Mariners-Astros in action
While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resume Thursday. The Houston Astros are currently hosting the Seattle Mariners, two days after Yordan Alvarez's walk-off homer sealed a four-run comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather and will be played Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.
Gophers' Morgan leaves game at Illinois after shot to head
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called.
MLB Division Series: Phillies lead Braves in Game 4; Morton exits
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
Meet Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.
Orlando City takes road losing streak into game with CF Montreal
Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -135, Orlando City SC +341; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City visits CF Montreal aiming to break a three-game...
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Saturday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
