Reading, MA

homenewshere.com

Select Board receives Eagle Scout, updates on mental health and RMLD

The Select Board approved an Eagle Scout project and received presentations from WPD’s Samantha Cavanaugh and Greg Phipps of RMLD during their meeting this past Tuesday night. Eagle Scout Candidate Noah Carriere, supported by Director of Veterans’ Services Lou Cimaglia, explained his intent to install a Battlefield Cross memorial...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Teachers in Haverhill, Malden School Districts vote to strike on Monday

HAVERHILL - Two Massachusetts communities are facing a teachers strike that can begin as early as Monday. Both Malden and Haverhill teachers unions voted overwhelmingly to strike on Friday night after months of stalled negotiations with their respective districts. Haverhill teachers say they make about $10,000 less a year on average compared to other districts. After they worked through the pandemic, they hoped the district would present a good offer, especially with federal and state funds allocated for education. "We came out day in and day out and stood up for the city, stood up for the 8,000 students...
HAVERHILL, MA
high-profile.com

Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn

Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
WOBURN, MA
Reading, MA
Government
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Reading, MA
Business
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft

QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
QUINCY, MA
everettleader.com

Mayor: Davis Companies Pull Out “False”

The mayor insists it isn’t true the Davis Companies has pulled out of its bid to purchase the sprawling Exxon Mobil property in Everett and turn it into a new multi-billion dollar neighborhood of commercial, light industrial and residential properties. This, despite reports in the Leader Herald and the...
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal

MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock.  Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property.  "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does.  Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA
nbcboston.com

10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket

Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

