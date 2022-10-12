Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets
The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian
Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
RV company in Indiana donates travel trailers to two families on Pine Island
RV company in Indiana donates travel trailers to two families on Pine Island. These families are now looking to see if more families can receive similar donations.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida water ‘looks like root beer, smells like dead fish’ after Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida’s environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that “looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost.”. Records and personal accounts show that Hurricane Ian’s...
moderncampground.com
29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian
At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission: Recreational Harvest of Goliath Grouper in State Waters Open Oct. 15
(FWC) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will soon accept applications for the first harvest of goliath grouper in state waters since 1990. Those interested can apply anytime from Oct. 15-30, 2022, for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest. This unique...
newsy.com
Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian
Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
cltampa.com
Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone
Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
News4Jax.com
What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge
Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall
It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
flkeysnews.com
A slice of Sanibel Causeway washed away in Hurricane Ian. Then came the truck convoy
With rousing music as a soundtrack to what could be an Army recruiting commercial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 13-second clip of the reopened Sanibel Causeway shows a convoy of trucks rumbling toward the Hurricane Ian-battered island. The first image showed a Florida Highway Patrol truck that looked as solid...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
