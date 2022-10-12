ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FDOT says normal toll operations will resume on most roads Saturday

OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as Sept. 26 because of Hurricane Ian. At 6 a.m. Saturday, most tolls will...
FLORIDA STATE
Experts say Hurricane Ian flood waters are damaging Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla — Experts say that roads submerged under flood waters for days and weeks following Hurricane Ian may have lasting damage. Experts say cracking can occur when a road is submerged by flood waters. They say some roadways are still under water, weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican governor...
GEORGIA STATE
After two-year hiatus, Holiday Train returns to Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back after taking a two-year hiatus amid COVID-19. It will make 13 stops in Wisconsin, including in Sturtevant, Caledonia, Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse. Along the route, the train will raise money,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q&A with The Boulos Company President Jessica Estes

One of Maine’s largest commercial real estate firms, Portland-based The Boulos Co. employs more than 35 people in Maine and its offices in Portsmouth and Manchester, N.H. It is known for selling and leasing commercial real estate throughout Maine. Boulos has promoted Jessica Estes, 46, to be its new...
MAINE STATE
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup

The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
HAWAII STATE
Grupo Fantasma continues to connect Texans through love of music

BUDA, Texas — For 22 years, Grupo Fantasma guitarists and co-founders Beto Martinez and Greg Gonzalez have been uniting Texans through their love of music. "Greg and I being from the border, we straddled two languages and two cultures,” Martinez said. “Maybe not feeling 100% on one side or the other, but I think that resonated with a lot of people, how we were able to do it."
TEXAS STATE
New York business owners say post-reopening has been challenge

Adine Viscusi's third generation family business in Schenectady manufactures sauce — and the cost of doing business has only gotten more expensive while supply chain problems have also created snarls. "The cost of goods are going up. Everything has exponentially increased for us in terms of costs of goods,"...
SCHENECTADY, NY

