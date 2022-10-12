ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Yardbarker

Messi sends a message to Di Maria over his World Cup chances

Angel di Maria has suffered injuries in this campaign and he now risks missing the World Cup. The attacker is currently sidelined with another problem, as he seeks to contribute more to Juventus. The Bianconeri hope to recover him before the break for the World Cup, but is it possible?
Yardbarker

Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return

Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca. After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.
Yardbarker

Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
Yardbarker

The reason behind Xavi Hernandez’s fury following Inter draw

Barcelona suffered a damaging 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday which all but ends their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Following the match, manager Xavi Hernandez appeared enormously frustrated with his side, pointing to various errors. The first goal was a clear error from...
Sporting News

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona expert prediction, best bets, betting odds, and picks for El Clasico

In the world's most popular football rivalry, there's no love lost, but this year's El Clasico may have a little extra bite to it. Real Madrid host Barcelona as both are tied atop the La Liga table, though the Blaugrana have the slight edge on goal difference. The two sides are both unbeaten through league play so far and sport identical records (7W-0L-1D, 22 points).
Yardbarker

Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
ESPN

Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
Reuters

Juventus sinking to new lows as Champions League exit looms

(Reuters) - A month after reporting their biggest ever financial loss, Juventus are braced for yet more economic pain as they near elimination from the Champions League. Tuesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa left chief executive Andrea Agnelli “ashamed” and “angry” as his club sank five points behind second-placed Benfica in Group H with two games left to play.
Yardbarker

Allegri drops a hint about his attacking selection against Torino

Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Moise Kean could be in the starting XI when Juventus faces Torino in their next game. The Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back losses to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa which makes this game a must-win. As they prepare for the fixture, they will want...
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
