Related
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Ronaldo, Messi critics slammed by Ander Herrera: 'There is no space for criticism'
Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has told ESPN there "is no room for criticism" of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with both coming under scrutiny for their performances this season. Herrera, who now plays for Athletic Bilbao, joined United in 2014 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, where...
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
Argentina given huge injury boost ahead of the World Cup as scans reveal Angel di Maria's injury is not as bad as first feared... but the Juventus star will miss his side's final two Champions League games
Juventus star Angel di Maria is set to be fit for the World Cup after his club said he would only be out for 20 days with an injury the Argentine feared may force him to miss the tournament in Qatar. Di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining...
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Messi sends a message to Di Maria over his World Cup chances
Angel di Maria has suffered injuries in this campaign and he now risks missing the World Cup. The attacker is currently sidelined with another problem, as he seeks to contribute more to Juventus. The Bianconeri hope to recover him before the break for the World Cup, but is it possible?
Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return
Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca. After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Manchester United are said to be monitoring an extremely talented AC Milan forward ahead of next year.
Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star
Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
The reason behind Xavi Hernandez’s fury following Inter draw
Barcelona suffered a damaging 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday which all but ends their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Following the match, manager Xavi Hernandez appeared enormously frustrated with his side, pointing to various errors. The first goal was a clear error from...
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Showdown vs. Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain is set to receive yet another crucial test in the first half of the season, as it will meet Olympique de Marseille for a home matchup on Ligue 1 matchday 11. PSG heads into the contest with promising news regarding its recent injury concerns. For one, Lionel Messi,...
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona expert prediction, best bets, betting odds, and picks for El Clasico
In the world's most popular football rivalry, there's no love lost, but this year's El Clasico may have a little extra bite to it. Real Madrid host Barcelona as both are tied atop the La Liga table, though the Blaugrana have the slight edge on goal difference. The two sides are both unbeaten through league play so far and sport identical records (7W-0L-1D, 22 points).
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans
Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
Juventus sinking to new lows as Champions League exit looms
(Reuters) - A month after reporting their biggest ever financial loss, Juventus are braced for yet more economic pain as they near elimination from the Champions League. Tuesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa left chief executive Andrea Agnelli “ashamed” and “angry” as his club sank five points behind second-placed Benfica in Group H with two games left to play.
Allegri drops a hint about his attacking selection against Torino
Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Moise Kean could be in the starting XI when Juventus faces Torino in their next game. The Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back losses to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa which makes this game a must-win. As they prepare for the fixture, they will want...
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali
With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante halfway out of the door, Todd Boehly and co are already searching for the ideal replacement.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'
Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
