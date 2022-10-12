ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Getting a deep look at historic warship at Galveston Naval Museum

Here's something new the Galveston Naval Museum is tour starting Friday, you can now go deep inside the engine room of the U.S.S. Stewart, which is one of just two remaining destroyer escorts. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires gives us a sneak peek at what you'll see in this exclusive look.
GALVESTON, TX
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year

HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
HOUSTON, TX
50 Cent will be Grand Marshal at H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston

HOUSTON - There are now 50 more reasons to be excited about the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will be the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal. He will lead the iconic Tom Turkey float along with Turner and honored guest, the 2021 Grand Marshal Dr. Peter Hotez.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide

Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
HOUSTON, TX
Photos: HTX Surf, new 6-acre resort will offer customized ocean-like waves

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston will soon be home to HTX Surf, a world-class surf destination and resort scheduled for construction in early 2023. The new surf resort is located at Generation Park, approximately 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and accessible to...
HOUSTON, TX
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
HOUSTON, TX
Check Out Who Is Playing At Rock The Row Concert Series

Check Out Who Is Playing At Rock The Row Concert Series. Looking for the best ways to enjoy The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation's Rock the Row concert series?. ◾ October 13: Amado J. Garcia Band (Variety) ◾ October 20: Shekere (Latin/Variety) ◾ October 27: Mike Donnell (Texas Country) ◾...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

