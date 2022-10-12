Read full article on original website
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
houstononthecheap.com
Corn maze Houston: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here! If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because right now everyone wants to step out and enjoy the nice Fall weather in Houston!. The corn maze is a fun experience...
fox26houston.com
Getting a deep look at historic warship at Galveston Naval Museum
Here's something new the Galveston Naval Museum is tour starting Friday, you can now go deep inside the engine room of the U.S.S. Stewart, which is one of just two remaining destroyer escorts. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires gives us a sneak peek at what you'll see in this exclusive look.
thekatynews.com
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year
HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
fox26houston.com
50 Cent will be Grand Marshal at H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston
HOUSTON - There are now 50 more reasons to be excited about the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will be the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal. He will lead the iconic Tom Turkey float along with Turner and honored guest, the 2021 Grand Marshal Dr. Peter Hotez.
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
7 patios in Houston for game day food and fun
Here are the best outdoor bars to watch the Astros game and more.
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
LA-Based Fried Chicken Joint Opens First Location In Texas
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open 10 more locations in the Fort Worth area.
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide
Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
MySanAntonio
Photos: HTX Surf, new 6-acre resort will offer customized ocean-like waves
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston will soon be home to HTX Surf, a world-class surf destination and resort scheduled for construction in early 2023. The new surf resort is located at Generation Park, approximately 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and accessible to...
q973radio.com
A Texas Teenager Accidentally Swallowed the Squeaker in a Dog Toy And It’s Kinda Hillarious
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip. But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy. (???) He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he...
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
thewoodlandstx.com
Check Out Who Is Playing At Rock The Row Concert Series
Check Out Who Is Playing At Rock The Row Concert Series. Looking for the best ways to enjoy The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation's Rock the Row concert series?. ◾ October 13: Amado J. Garcia Band (Variety) ◾ October 20: Shekere (Latin/Variety) ◾ October 27: Mike Donnell (Texas Country) ◾...
